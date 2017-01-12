Boys hoops: Pike notches huge comeback win over Park Tudor

Pike came from 18 points down to beat host and Class 3A No. 7 Park Tudor 66-62 in overtime Wednesday night to reach the semifinals of the Marion County boys basketball tournament.

Down 12 entering the fourth quarter, the Red Devils scored the first 11 points of the period, forced overtime and held on late to advance.

Isiah James had 27 points, including 11-of-15 shooting at the foul line, where Pike held a 23-9 scoring edge.

“Park Tudor was outstanding in the first half, then we did a better job defending — were more patient — then we shot 70 percent in the second half,” Pike coach Bill Zych said. “Then you have to make shots at the line. We didn’t make them all, but we got enough to get the win.”

Justin Williams (13 points) and Darian Porch (10) also scored in double figures for Pike (10-3), which travels to Southport for a 7:45 p.m. semifinals matchup Friday against Roncalli.

“When you live in Marion County, those Friday semis are where you want to get to, then it’s anybody’s game on Saturday,” Zych said. “We’ve been fortunate to get to both, and these guys want to go.”

Up big, Park Tudor (10-3) stopped attacking, and Pike made the Panthers pay.

“We scored three points in the fourth quarter. That says we have a long way to go,” Park Tudor coach Michael Shelton said. “We were beating Lawrence North on this floor and let it slip away the same way. To win championships, that can’t happen, but it’s a learning experience.”

Six Park Tudor players scored in the first quarter, and the Panthers hit all four 3-point attempts in building an eight-point lead.

The Panthers shot 65 percent from the field in the first half and went 6-of-7 from behind the arc to take a 16-point advantage to the break.

Pike cut its deficit in half during the third quarter, but went to the fourth down a dozen. That changed with an 11-0 run to start the fourth. A basket by James with 16 seconds left in regulation pushed it to overtime, where the Red Devils led by as many as seven.

Kobe Webster led Park Tudor with 16 points and hit a 3 in overtime that cut it to two before Pike finished the job.

“We got some big plays from a lot of kids,” Zych said. “Taking charges, getting loose balls, making free throws, the things you have to do to win.”

PIKE 66, PARK TUDOR 62



Pike 16 6 18 15 11 — 66

Park Tudor 24 14 14 3 7 — 62

Pike (9-3) — Williams 4 3-3 13, Gary 2 2-4 6, Pennington 1 3-5 5, Porch 3 4-5 10, James 8 11-15 27, White 0 0-0 0, Pegues 0 0-0 0, Redman 0 0-0 0, Vernon 2 0-0 5, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Jerrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 23-32 66.

Park Tudor (10-2) — Rice 3 2-2 8, Moore 3 3-4 12, Webster 6 2-2 16, Brimmage 3 0-0 6, Datillo 5 0-0 12, Hogg 1 0-0 2, Arbuckle 0 2-2 2, Hart 0 0-0 0, Honaker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 9-10 62.

3-point goals: Pike 3 (Williams 2, Vernon), Park Tudor 7 (Moore 3, Webster 2, Datillo 2)