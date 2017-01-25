Boys hoops: Pike outlasts Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — Although he was quiet for much of Tuesday night’s game, Pike’s Justin Williams came alive when it mattered most against Zionsville.

The 5-11 senior guard hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Class 4A No. 10 Pike pull away 67-59, in a nonconference matchup.

With the Red Devils trailing for the first time since halftime, Williams’ 3-pointer with 6:36 remaining gave Pike the lead for good, 48-46. He pushed the lead to five points at the 5:14 mark on his second 3.

“He’s our shooter, and we ran a set play for him,” Pike coach Bill Zych said. “Those were key for us. He’s one of the better shooters in the area. It allowed us to relax and gave us the cushion we needed.”

A jumper by Zionsville senior guard Dominic Genco cut the lead to 54-50 with 2:24 to play, but the Red Devils (13-4) went on an 8-3 run to put the game away.

The Red Devils also shot 7-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped Zionsville to 10-4.

Pike had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by junior Darian Porch’s 19 points. Isiah James added 13 points, and Williams and Ditwan Gary each added 10 points.

“We try and have balance,” Zych said. “The more guys that are close to double figures the better we are.”

The Red Devils were relentless on defense for much of the game, but shot themselves in the foot with eight turnovers in the first quarter and 13 at halftime. But they righted the ship and finished with just three in the second half.

The Red Devils appeared to be pulling away in the first half when they took a 23-15 lead with 2:54 to play in the half on a James layup. But the Eagles exploded offensively in the final couple minutes.

Zionsville outscored Pike 14-4 to pull ahead, 29-27, at halftime. Zionsville trailed by only three after three quarters, 45-42, but the Eagles couldn’t keep pace late in the game against the athletic, physical Red Devils.

“I felt like their energy level was higher than us,” Zionsville coach Shaun Busick said of Pike. “Their rebounding killed us several times. We had several lapses and missed block outs.

“Obviously, they’re a good offense. Defensively, they really put the pressure on you. It’s hard to move when the defense is attacking you at all times.”

The Red Devils outrebounded the Eagles, 31-16. Pike added nine offensive rebounds.

Pike also shot a blistering 26-of-48 from the field (54 percent), compared to 47 percent for the Eagles.

“I thought defensively we were really good,” Zych said. “We knew (Zionsville’s Isaiah) Thompson would get his points. But he took 22 shots to get 25 points. We’ll take that any day.”

Genco added 20 points for the Eagles. Aside from Thompson and Genco, though, no other Eagle scored more than four points.

PIKE 67, ZIONSVILLE 59

Pike 12 15 18 22 — 67 Zionsville 11 18 13 17 — 59

Pike (13-4) — Williams 4 0-0 10, Gary 3 2-2 10, Pennington 1 3-4 5, Porch 8 2-4 19, James 6 0-0 13, Pegues 3 0-2 6, Vernon 1 2-2 4. Totals 26 9-14 67.

Zionsville (10-4) — Thompson 10 3-3 25, Bertram 1 0-0 2, Childress 2 0-2 4, Genco 8 4-5 20, Leedy 1 1-2 3, Stemme 1 0-0 3, Hartzel 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-12 59.

3-point goals – Pike 6 (Williams 2, Gary 2, Porch 1, James 1). Zionsville 3 (Thompson 2, Stemme 1).