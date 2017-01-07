Boys hoops: Tri-West, Cascade to meet for Hendricks County title

PLAINFIELD —

Experience prevailed in Friday’s Hendricks County boys basketball tournament semifinal between Tri-West and Danville.

With three seniors and two juniors in the starting lineup, Class 3A No. 5 Tri-West was calm and efficient down the stretch in a 52-40 win over No. 10 Danville, which features a sophomore and a freshman in its starting lineup.

“Every time we get together, it’s a rivalry game, it’s high emotion, everything Indiana high school basketball should be,” said Tri-West coach Adam Bontreger, whose team will face Cascade on Saturday night for the county title. “I believe it came down to the team that had a little bit more willpower. It wasn’t perfect, we made mistakes, but our kids wanted it a little bit more.”

Tyler Watson, who finished with 23 points, outscored Danville 9-4 in the fourth quarter.

“The last two games he’s really started to return to form,” Bontreger said. “He came up to me in the fourth, like great players do, and said, ‘Coach, get me the ball, I’m taking over,’ and that’s what he did.”

Danville (9-1), which eliminated Tri-West in the last two county tourneys, tallied 17 points in the second half.

“We just couldn’t get much going offensively, couldn’t get our mojo back, and that’s a credit to them,” Danville coach Brian Barber said. “We’ll learn from this. It’s the first setback we’ve had.”

Tri-West (8-1) didn’t score until four minutes into the contest, and shot just 3-of-11 from the field as Danville took a seven-point lead.

Turnovers and missed free throws limited Danville to eight points in the second period, while eight by Watson and seven from Peyton Hendershot (who finished with 11) pushed the Bruins to a two-point advantage at the break.

Alec Burton, who led Danville with 14 points, had seven in the third quarter, but Tri-West’s Matt Chinn had two 3-pointers as the Bruins carried a three-point edge to the fourth.

Watson scored the first five points of the final period, while Danville didn’t score at all until just 2½ minutes remained. By then, the Warriors trailed by eight and it was too late.

Tri-West has two county titles in its history — one in 1976, another a decade ago — but plans to change that on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time since Tri-West has cut down the nets,” Bontreger said. “It’s about time we do it.”

Cascade 65, Plainfield 55: In one of the more notable victories in recent Cascade history, the 2A Cadets outhustled and outshot the 4A Quakers on their home floor.

Dalton DuBois scored the first seven points of the third quarter to turn a two-point Cascade deficit into a five-point lead, and Plainfield (5-4) never recovered.

“He scored those seven points and I don’t think I’ve ever seen our bench erupt so much,” said 13th-year Cascade coach Chris DuBois.

Evan Burch had a game-high 21 points, while Dalton DuBois had 16 and Alec Alderson chipped in 10 to give Cascade a shot at its first county championship since the 1979-80 season.

Cascade (7-3) and Tri-West met in the teams’ season opener, a 59-46 Bruins victory.

“We’re looking forward to the matchup,” Chris DuBois said. “It’s kind of different having two of the small schools in the county championship.”

TRI-WEST 52, DANVILLE 40



Danville 15 8 13 4 — 40

Tri-West 8 17 14 13 — 52

Danville (9-1) — Alex Burton 6 1-4 14, Austin Cowart 2 1-2 5, Connor Jones 1 3-5 6, Toby Hiland 1 0-0 2, Dillon Ware 0 0-0 0, Zach Callahan 3 2-2 8, Sam Comer 1 3-4 5. Totals 14 10-17 40.

Tri-West (8-1) — Judd Grubbs 0 0-0 0, Matt Chinn 3 0-0 9, Peyton Hendershot 5 1-2 11, Derek Lucas 1 0-0 2, Logan Blake 1 1-1 3, Tyler Watson 7 8-8 23, Nick Rabe 0 0-0 0, Jake Hill 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wiggins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-11 52.

3-point goals: Danville 2 (Burton, Jones), Tri-West 4 (Chinn 3, Watson)

CASCADE 65, PLAINFIELD 55



Cascade 13 11 21 20 — 65

Plainfield 15 11 12 17 — 55

Cascade (7-3) — Jayden Hopper 2 4-6 9, Michael Alderson 0 2-3 2, Alec Alderson 1 8-12 10, Ross Stephenson 2 0-0 5, Chase Edwards 0 0-0 0, Benson Walker 1 0-0 2, Evan Burch 6 7-10 21, Dalton DuBois 6 2-4 16. Totals 18 23-35 65.

Plainfield (5-4) — Luke Gulley 2 0-1 4, Jarrett Hufferd 4 2-2 11, Gavin Ritter 2 1-1 5, Tyler West 4 1-1 13, Dawson Messer 1 0-0 3, Trey Davis 1 0-0 3, Gavin Bizeau 7 0-0 16. Totals 21 4-7 55.

3-point goals: Cascade 6 (DuBois 2, Burch 2, Hopper, Stephenson), Plainfield 7 (West 2, Bizeau 2, Hufferd, Messer, Davis)