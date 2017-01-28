Boys hoops: Tri-West 'sticks it to' rival Danville

LIZTON —p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Arial}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

There was electricity in the atmosphere Friday at Tri-West.

Hendricks County and Sagamore Conference rival Danville was in town.

The boys basketball game was charged on the court as well, as Tri-West pulled away late after a tight — and sometimes chippy — contest, with a 68-55 win.

“It’s huge,” junior Tri-West guard Tyler Watson, who led all scorers with 28 points, said of the win. “You grow up watching (the rivalry) always thinking, ‘Man, I can’t wait to go out there.’ It’s just nice to beat Danville and put ourselves in the driver’s seat for the conference.”

The game was tight throughout — and physical — with hard fouls and a few incidental bumps between opposing players.

Neither team led by more than three in the first half. Both teams came out firing, with Tri-West leading 18-15 after the first quarter. Watson was hot for the Bruins, scoring 11 in the period on a variety of shots.

Watson’s counterpart, Danville junior guard Austin Cowart, kept attacking for the Warriors. He scored 12 in the first half — including driving three-quarters of the court with 3.6 seconds left in the half and draining a runner — to help keep Danville close, down 32-31 at the break.

Tri-West extended the lead to seven in the third, 52-45, but it was the Bruins’ lockdown defense in the fourth that turned the game in their favor for good. Danville didn’t score a field goal until Alec Burton’s layup with 50 seconds left and the game out of reach.

Watson took over in the fourth, scoring seven to lead the Bruins. Peyton Hendershot added 19 points for Tri-West (13-3, 3-1 Sagamore Conference).

The teams had just met in the Jan. 6 Hendricks County semifinals, with the eventual county champ Bruins winning 52-40. However, Danville entered the game with a perfect 4-0 conference record.

“The first time we played them in county, we only gave up four points in the fourth quarter,” said Tri-West coach Adam Bontreger. “To be able to come back on our home court when we really needed it, that was absolutely huge just to be able to stick it to them. We talk about sticking Danville — and that’s out of respect — but we really stuck it to them on the defensive end.”

Burton led Danville (11-5, 4-1) with 14 points and Cowart added 13.

“They did a really good job executing both offensively and defensively,” said Danville coach Brian Barber. “We gave up too many second shots. We’re a work in progress. We need to have these kinds of games and environments. That will help us grow.”



Tri-West 68, Danville 55





Danville 15 16 14 10 – 55

Tri-West 18 14 20 16 – 68

Danville (11-5) – Cowart 6 0-1 13, Jones 3 0-0 8, Callahan 3 4-4 10, Comer 0 0-0 0, Burton 5 4-6 14, Hiland 2 0-2 6, Ware 1 0-1 2, Wynn 0 2-2 2, Guipe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-17 55.

Tri-West (13-3) – Chinn 2 0-0 5, Blake 3 0-0 7, Watson 12 2-3 28, Hill 3 0-0 7, Hendershot 8 2-2 19, Grubbs 0 0-0 0, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Rabe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-5 68.

3-point goals: Danville 4 (Jones, Hiland 2); Tri-West 6 (Watson 2, Hendershot, Hill, Chinn, Blake 1).