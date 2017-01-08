Boys hoops: Unranked and undefeated Warren Central making noise

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Calibri}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Arial}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 9.0px Calibri; font-kerning: none}

Warren Central entered Saturday’s game against Class 4A No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern still under-appreciated, outside the Top 10.

With the undefeated Warriors adding a commanding 69-58 win Saturday over the visiting Royals to already impressive victories over Ben Davis, Cathedral and No. 8 Lawrence North, it would seem probable that Warren Central (9-0) will start getting stronger consideration for a higher spot in the statewide polls.

“Going into the season, I thought they weren’t getting the recognition they deserve,” said Hamilton Southeastern coach Brian Satterfield. “I saw them play this summer and thought they were a really good team. With what they’ve done, I think they’re starting to get that recognition.”

The Warriors shot 56 percent from the field, including 12-of-21 from 3-point range. Senior guard Mack Smith was hot from the start, scoring 13 in the first period and finishing with 25 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead all scorers. Senior Trequan Spivey was almost as deadly, shooting 7-of-9 from the field to add 18 points. Together the duo – neither of whom have committed to play collegiately – went a combined 8-of-11 from 3.

“People are going to start recognizing us,” Smith said. “We just need to come out every game and play like it’s our first game. Our record is 0-0. We have different weapons on our team. Coach always tells us we can get any shot we want. We just need to pass the ball and take our time.”

The Warriors did just that Saturday, as they patiently worked the ball around the perimeter. Warren Central finished with 16 assists on its 22 made baskets.

If the team is under-recognized, the players aren’t talking about it, said Warren Central coach Criss Beyers. The Warriors – largely the same group from a year ago – went 10-12 last season, losing eight games by five points or less.

“I’ve never heard one player or one coach talk about the rankings,” Beyers said. “We look at the next game and know that we’ve got something to prove. I don’t want to say they have a chip on their shoulder, but we lost a lot of close games last year and we’ve won quite a few (close) games this year.”

Dean Tate added 13 points, including 8-of-10 from the foul line, as the Warriors closed the win with nine made foul shots in the fourth.

Senior forward Zach Gunn led Hamilton Southeastern (11-2) with 18 points. Aaron Etherington added 14 and Noah Smith scored 12. The Royals hit 10-of-11 from the line, but committed eight turnovers in the game – four coming in the final period.

The Warriors play next in this week’s Marion County Tournament. Warren Central and top-ranked North Central could meet in Friday’s semifinal at Southport in a showdown of unbeatens, if both teams advance.



Warren Central 69, Hamilton Southeastern 58





Hamilton Southeastern 17 10 12 19 – 58

Warren Central 23 10 9 27 – 69

Hamilton Southeastern (11-2) — Gunn 7 4-4 18, Davidson 2 0-0 6, Rotterman 2 4-4 8, Etherington 5 1-2 14, Smith 5 1-1 12, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Habegger 0 0-0 0, Holzum 0 0-0 0, Birchfield 0 0-0 0, Shank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-11 58.

Warren Central (9-0) — Tate 2 8-10 13, Minor 2 0-0 5, Spivey 7 0-0 18, Bell 0 0-2 0, Smith 8 5-5 25, Harper 3 0-0 8, Tyler 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 13-18 69.

3-point goals: Hamilton Southeastern 6 (Etherington 3, Davidson 2, Smith 1); Warren Central 12 (Smith, Spivey 4, Harper 2, Tate, Minor 1).