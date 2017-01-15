Boys hoops: Whiteland defends Johnson County tourney title against Center Grove

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 9.0px Times}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 9.0px Times; min-height: 11.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

WHITELAND — For the first half of Saturday night’s Johnson County tournament championship, Whiteland and Center Grove had all the makings of a knockdown, drag-out slugfest. Each team, just 24 hours removed from exhausting semifinal victories, were giving one another everything they had — and then some.

The Warriors led by five at the end of the first quarter, but the Trojans opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run to retake the lead. By halftime, the score was tied at 23, with neither team able to find an edge.

It wasn’t until the final seconds ticked off the clock that Whiteland could breathe a sigh of relief, its fans rushing onto the court to celebrate the team’s 53-47 win, and its coaches embracing one another near the Warriors bench with high-fives and hugs.

“I’m going to be real honest, it never feels like (the game is won), especially playing against Center Grove,” Whiteland senior Aaron Gross said with a smile, standing among the sea of orange- and blue-clad students jumping up and down. “It never felt like the game was under (our) control. We were able to come away with the win in the end. We just played really well and toughed it out the whole game.”

Gross finished with 18 points for Whiteland (9-2) with nine coming on 3-pointers.

Center Grove (7-5) led by as many as three during the first half, but the Trojans never could put enough distance between them and the Warriors, playing most of Saturday’s game trailing closely or clinging to a small lead.

If either team looked as if it had an extra gear, it was Whiteland. The Warriors were playing with the added motivation of being the defending tournament champions.

“Early in the week, we talked about the importance of defending our title. Last night, I talked to them about the importance of looking forward and not back,” Whiteland coach Matt Wadsworth said. “We talked to them at halftime about the importance of starting the second half with the same intensity and enthusiasm that we did at the beginning of the game. As a coaching staff, we laid out a plan to become a championship ball team.”

Travis Roehling finished with 15 points for Center Grove, but Whiteland’s biggest task was containing sophomore big-man Trayce Jackson-Davis. For that, the Warriors relied on Michael Valle’, who Valle’ helped limit Jackson-Davis to just nine points. Valle’ finished with 14 points.

“Jackson-Davis is a huge post threat. He plays really well inside. We had to shut him down,” Gross said. “It’s real rewarding. Center Grove is a great team. We’re happy to have a chance to play against them and compete with them. It’s a real confidence booster.”

WHITELAND 53, CENTER GROVE 47

Whiteland — 15 8 13 17 — 53

Center Grove — 10 13 10 14 — 47

Whiteland (9-2) — Aaron Gross 5 5-6 18, Michael Valle’ 6 2-2 14, Brennan Neal 4 1-3 9 points, Noah Hale 3 0-0 7, Riley Higdon 1 1-3 3, Elijah Weatherspoon 1 0-0 2.

Center Grove (7-5) — Travis Roehling 5 5-5 15, Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 1-3 9, Nate McLain1 6-6 8, Joey Klaasen 2 0-0 4, ,Ben Nicoson 1 0-0 3, Seth Piercefield 1 0-0 3.