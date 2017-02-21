Boys' pairings set; some gametimes confirmed

Power-packed District 1-4A landed four teams in the LHSAA Class 4A state playoffs with three of those squads earning top 5 seeds and getting home contests in the first round.

“It’s good to know that the state recognizes that there is a good brand of basketball being played in District 1-4A,” Fair Park coach Eddie Hamilton said. “When you look at the head-to-head matchups, we’ve all won and lost against each other. That says a lot about the balance we have here.”

The LHSAA released the boys’ basketball brackets a day later than normal due to an LHSAA sportsmanship hearing requested by Central Lafourche High School to appeal an ineligibility ruling. The 12 brackets were released after 3 p.m. Tuesday instead of noon Monday.

Coaches were frantically trying to set game times Tuesday evening with 4A No. 2 seed and defending champion Bossier electing to host West Ouachita at 7 p.m. Friday. Airline will travel to Slidell for a 6 p.m. Thursday game, while Southwood will go to Chalmette for a 6:30 p.m. Friday contest.

Hamilton said his game with Neville will be at 6 p.m. Friday with an $8 admission fee. The Indians won District 1-4A but received a lower seed at No. 5 than either Bossier or Woodlawn.

“That’s not a concern,” Hamilton said. “Each year, this program has improved and we’re grateful to have a chance to compete for a championship.”

No. 4 Woodlawn will host Breaux Bridge.

Other game times set so far: Natchitoches hosts Thibodaux, Friday, 7 p.m.; Lakeside at Welsh, Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Homer at Plain Dealing, Friday, 7 p.m.; Doyline at Choudrant, Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Creeks hosts Catholic PC, Friday, 6 p.m.; Division I No. 10 Evangel at No. 7 Byrd, Tuesday, time to be set Wednesday.

In another 4A contest, No. 20 Huntington will travel to No. 13 Abbeville.

In Class 3A, No. 28 Mansfield goes to No. 5 Madison.

In Class 2A, No. 6 North Caddo hosts No. 27 Oakdale, No. 14 Red River hosts No. 19 Mentorship Academy, No. 4 Many hosts No. 29 General Trass and No. 12 Lakeview hosts No. 21 Springfield. No. 24 Lakeside goes on the road to play No. 9 Welsh.

In Division II, No. 8 Loyola gets a first-round bye, then hosts No. 9 Ben Franklin Tuesday. In Class A, Ringgold is at Centerville, Northwood-Lena is at Haynesville, Logansport is at Grand Lake, Basile is at Arcadia and Montgomery is at Lincoln Prep.

In Class B, Stanley goes to Glenmora, Doyline travels to Choudrant and Fairview goes to Castor.

In Division III, Calvary is at St. Charles and in Division IV, Cedar Creek hosts Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

