Boys Regional: Reno, Manogue win thrillers

Two games, two dramatic finishes.

You could not ask for much more excitement.

Drew Rippingham nailed a 3-pointer to give Reno the lead for the second time all game and the Huskies beat Galena, 47-46, Thursday in a Northern 4A boys basketball semifinal game at Carson.

Then, in the next game, Bishop Manogue held off a furious rally by Spanish Springs to take a 54-51 win.

Manogue will play Reno at 6 p.m. Saturday at Carson for the Northern 4A championship.

The Huskies were late getting to the game. Reno’s bus was delayed getting to Carson and the Huskies did not arrive until 5:5 p.m. for the scheduled 5:30 start..

Then Galena led almost throughout, until the end. Reno led briefly, 21-20 in the second quarter, but other than that, it was almost all Grizzlies.

Galena led by 12 after three quarters, 41-29, but the Huskies quickly clawed back into it. Galena still led by 6, 45-39, with 1 minute, 50 seconds left, then Rippingham hit a 3-pointer, then Reno got a steal at midcourt and Christian Chamberlain drove for a left-handed layup.

With 43 seconds left, Reno’s Tommy Challis was fouled, but missed the front of a one-and-one, but the rebound was a jump ball with possession goin gto Reno.

The Grizzlies got two blocks late on the Huskies, and Moses Wood made a free throw to give the Grizzlies a 46-44 lead.

With the clock winding down, Rippingham floated to the right side of the arc and drilled the game-winner.

“We needed to get a stop and a bucket, a stop and a bucket. It was a lot of fun,” Rippingham said. “We had to get a shot off. I practice that shot all the time, all my life, since I was little. I’m just happy it went in.”

Rippingham led all scorers with 18 points, Challis had 12 and Chamberlain had 11.

Reno went away from its usual zone defense and played man-defense for 90 percent of the game in order to neutralize Dillon Voyles and Moses Wood, Galena’s two big men.

Wood finished with 13 points and Voyles had 12.

Galena led, 27-24, at the half.

Reno briefly grabbed the lead, 21-20 midway through the second quarter, but Voyles quickly got it back for the Grizzlies.

“They’re both both so long and such great shooters,” Ochs said of Voyles and Wood.

Reno coach Matt Ochs said the Huskies are confident in their ability to play with the best teams in Northern Nevada.

In the second game, Manogue opened up a 44-32 lead with 3:40 remaining.

But the Cougars kept battling. With the Miners holding a 50-45 lead, the Cougars got a turnover and Marcus Loadholt hit two free throws. Manogye went ahead 51-48 on a free throw by Brandon Concepcion. Then Loadholt dribbled the court and drilled a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

The Miners called a play for Aidan Cantwell, and he delivered the game-winning 3 from in front of the Miners bench with 4 seconds left.

Cantwell said the Miners stopped playing the way they had most of the game during the final few minutes.

“We stopped executing. We stopped playing how we were playing all through that run of success,” Cantwell said. “It scared us, but we knew we had them.”

Manogue coach Moe Golshani said the Miners started making too many passes and stalling in the final minutes.

“They were playing not to lose, instead of playing to win,” Golshani said. “You couldn’t ask for a better scenario. We had our leading scorer., our senior, our leader with the ball in his hands. … It shouldn’t have been that close. We let them back in the game.”

He said the Miners help defense was a big key Thurday night.

Golshani said that while the Cougars are a very good team, and beat the Miners in the regular season, Manogue is deeper, better and mire disciplined.

“We’re learning the hard way,” Golshani said. “That’s a good team. That’s a good coach. Marcus Loadholt is a fantastic basketball player. I wish him nothing but success in the future. But sometimes, the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t. It bounced our way tonight.”

Cantwell had 19 points for the Miners and sophomore Kolten Frugoli had 18.

Loadholt led all scorers with 24 points. Jalen Townsell added 19 for the Cougars.

Girls Northern 4A semifinals, Friday, at Carson, 5:30 p.m., Bishop Manogue vs. Reed; 7:15 p.m., Reno vs. Spanish Springs.

Girls Northern 4 champonship,. 4 p.m. Saturday at Carson.