Boys' soccer: Outlooks for I.C. West, West Liberty, Solon, CCA, IMS

Iowa City West

No. 3 in Class 3A

Last season: 17-3, lost to No. 6 seed Cedar Rapids Washington in first round of state playoffs; 4.6 goals per game, 0.7 goals allowed per game (fourth-fewest in 3A)

Games to circle: April 10 at No. 6 Linn-Mar; April 21 at No. 2 City High; May 16 at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Washington

Three things to know: 1. The Trojans return 12 players from last year, but just one of their top five scorers (Alex Andersen).

2. Andersen and Nicholas Raley are head coach Brad Stiles’ chess pieces. They’ve played forward and midfield in all three of West’s wins to start the year, and they’ll be the driving forces behind the offense.

3. West’s defense was great last year; it could be ridiculous this spring. It looks like four seniors will man the back line in Adam Rose, Willem Philibert, Will Peterson and Conor Zielinski/Zachary Logsden. Senior goalkeeper Zach Frisbie, who boasted the sixth-best save percentage among 3A keepers with at least 500 minutes in goal last year, is back as well.

Bottom line: “We should be able to challenge for another MVC title,” Stiles said. “We’ve only lost a handful when I’ve been here, and that’s goal No. 1. … As much experience as we’re going to have in the back line — four seniors across the back and a senior goalkeeper — that should be able to keep us in a lot of games.”

West Liberty

No. 9 in Class 1A

Last season: 11-7, lost to No. 1 seed Dyersville Beckman in the first round of the state playoffs; 2.9 goals per game, 1.7 goals allowed per game

Games to circle: April 17 at. No. 3 Columbus; May 8 vs. No. 2 Regina; May 15 at Class 2A No. 8 Mount Vernon

Three things to know: 1. The Comets return 14 players, including their top three scorers, who tallied 39 of the team’s 53 goals last year.

2. This will be head coach Mike Gunn’s 10th season at the helm; he said this could “potentially” be his best team yet.

3. Gunn said his reserve group is smaller than normal. But he’s got strong upperclassmen throughout his starting 11, headlined by Joe Kelly, Joe Baker and three-year starter Andres Garcia on the back line.

Bottom line: “I really am quite optimistic,” Gunn said. “I just need a few more players as subs. … If I don’t have injuries, I think we’ll have a better season than last year.”

Solon

No. 10 in Class 1A

Last season: 11-8, lost to West Liberty in substate semifinal

Games to circle: April 15 vs. No. 1 Dyersville Beckman; April 29 vs. No. 2 Regina; May 4 vs. Class 2A No. 13 Central DeWitt

Three things to know: 1. The Spartans return 14 players with varsity experience, including two of their top five scorers in Ben Carr (12 goals last year) and Luke McInnis (three).

2. Solon is 4-0 so far this season, outscoring opponents 21-0. Luke Yetley leads the Spartans with six goals, and Carr has four.

3. Six freshmen and sophomores logged big-time minutes last year for Solon. Sophomores Nick Radcliffe and Isaac Vang started alongside Yetley, who was a freshman last season. All those guys are one year older, one year better..

Bottom line: Solon will miss Brandan Childs, Dylan Doyle and Parker Mueller (26 of the team’s 46 goals last year). But lots of young legs gained lots of experience, and most of those legs return. Carr is a proven goal-scorer, and Yetley looks prolific so far. There’s no reason Solon shouldn’t challenge for a spot in Des Moines.

Clear Creek Amana

Receiving votes in Class 2A

Last season: 13-5, lost to Central DeWitt in substate semifinal; 2.1 goals per game, 0.6 goals allowed per game (fifth-fewest in 2A)

Games to circle: April 11 vs. No. 13 Central DeWitt; April 18 at Benton; April 24 vs. No. 9 West Liberty

Three things to know: 1. The Clippers return 12 players. That contingent includes Wyatt Sedlacek, their top scorer and assist man, and Tyreke Williams and Trey Godbolt, dominant center backs.

2. Goalkeeper Ian McDonald had the fifth-best save percentage among 2A goalkeepers with at least 500 minutes in goal last year.

3. CCA wins with defense; it authored 11 shutouts last year. Head coach Tim Benson says his guys aren’t “the prettiest team to watch” and that they win with “effort over style.”

Bottom line: “(Our goal is) getting back to Des Moines and making some progress there,” Benson said. “It’s been a couple years. A few of these guys were on our team when we were there three years ago, but it’s been two years and time’s running out on these guys. I think they feel that urgency, and they feel prepared to get there and make some noise.”

Iowa Mennonite

Last season: 7-10, lost to Regina in substate semifinal; 2.1 goals per game, 2.4 goals allowed per game

Games to circle: April 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic; May 4 at No. 12 Danville; May 6 vs. No. 3 Columbus

Three things to know: 1. IMS returns 13 players, including three of its top five scorers from last season.

2. IMS emphasizes counterattacks and wholesale attempts to push the pace. Head coach Marcus Miller said his teams haven’t always had the speed to run that type of scheme effectively. But this year, he believes it does.

3. This year’s squad has much more experience than last year’s. Upperclassmen Anthony Villatoro, Nick Yutzy and Cole Ours will pace the always-attacking offense.

Bottom line: “Well, last year, we finished 7-10,” Miller said. “Maybe now, it could be 10-7. I think if we keep everybody healthy, I think we have a chance to improve upon last year’s record.”

