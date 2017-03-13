Boys Sweet 16 by the numbers

Breaking down the field for this week’s Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. Here is the bracket.

LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1. Scott County (No. 1 in state), 109.3

2. Bowling Green (No. 4 in state), 103.6

3. Fern Creek (No. 5 in state), 102.9

4. Ballard (No. 6 in state), 102.3

5. Cooper (No. 8 in state), 97.9

6. Hopkinsville (No. 9 in state), 95.0

7. Pulaski County, 88.2

8. Perry County Central, 86.9

9. Graves County, 85.9

10. Harlan County, 84.3

11. Elliott County, 82.9

12. Collins, 81.5

13. Scott, 81.1

14. Taylor County, 80.7

15. Pikeville, 73.4

16. Meade County, 70.3

ENROLLMENT

1. Scott County, 2,470

2. Ballard, 1,943

3. Fern Creek, 1,593

4. Meade County, 1,576

5. Cooper, 1,341

6. Graves County, 1,292

7. Bowling Green, 1,250

8. Pulaski County, 1,213

9. Hopkinsville, 1,103

10. Collins, 1,085

11. Harlan County, 1,055

12. Scott, 966

13. Perry County Central, 909

14. Taylor County, 851

15. Pikeville, 358

16. Elliott County, 332

SCORING OFFENSE

1. Pulaski County, 78.5

2. Scott County, 76.5

3. Bowling Green, 76.1

4. Ballard, 75.3

5. Hopkinsville, 75.1

6. Fern Creek, 74.7

7. Elliott County, 70.5

8. Scott, 68.2

9. Perry County Central, 67.44

10. Pikeville, 67.36

11. Taylor County, 66.4

12. Harlan County, 65.9

13. Cooper, 64.8

14. Graves County, 63.5

15. Collins, 58.7

16. Meade County, 56.9

SCORING DEFENSE

1. Cooper, 49.5

2. Pikeville, 50.1

3. Graves County, 50.5

4. Harlan County, 53.8

5. Scott County, 54.2

6. Bowling Green, 54.5

7. Elliott County, 55.5

8. Fern Creek, 56.5

9. Collins, 56.6

10. Perry County Central, 57.9

11. Hopkinsville, 59.1

12. Ballard, 60.9

13. Meade County, 61.1

14. Scott, 64.4

15. Taylor County, 65.0

16. Pulaski County, 68.2

TOP 16 SCORERS

1. Jake Ohmer, Scott, 27.1

2. Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County, 25.1

3. Korbin Spencer, Elliott County, 22.3

4. Michael Moreno, Scott County, 22.2

5. Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville, 20.5

6. Cameron Carmical, Harlan County, 19.6

7. Ezra Oliver, Taylor County, 18.2

8. Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville, 17.7

9. TreVon Smith, Taylor County, 17.5

10. Terry Taylor, Bowling Green, 17.4

11. Landon Powell, Pulaski County, 17.3

12. Clivonte Patterson, Ballard, 17.2

13. Sean McNeil, Cooper, 16.9

14. Chris Vogt, Graves County, 16.80

15. Zion Harmon, Bowling Green, 16.78

16. Adam Kunkel, Cooper, 16.75

TOP 16 REBOUNDERS

1. Terry Taylor, Bowling Green, 12.1

2. Michael Moreno, Scott County, 10.1

3. Clivonte Patterson, Ballard, 9.7

4. Chris Vogt, Graves County, 9.2

5. Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County, 8.9

6. Kyran Jones, Bowling Green, 8.68

7. Damon Tobler, Perry County Central, 8.67

8. Princewill Anosike, Perry County Central, 8.2

9. Jake Ohmer, Scott, 8.1

10. Chase Porter, Elliott County, 7.9

11. Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville, 7.2

12. Charles Cochran, Collins, 7.0

13. Treyvon Sylvester, Pulaski County, 6.84

14. Dominique Turner, Collins, 6.80

15. C.J. Henagan, Hopkinsville, 6.79

16. Cooper Watts, Scott County, 6.77

TOP 16 3-POINTERS MADE

1. Noah Back, Perry County Central, 102

2. Landon Powell, Pulaski County, 86

3. Stephen Cager, Hopkinsville, 74

4. (tie) Cameron Carmical, Harlan County, 69

4. (tie) Zion Harmon, Bowling Green, 69

6. Adam Kunkel, Cooper, 65

7. Jake Ohmer, Scott, 64

8. Brandon Govan, Hopkinsville, 61

9. (tie) Tanner Dickerson, Elliott County, 60

9. (tie) Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville, 60

11. (tie) Bryce Long, Scott County, 55

11. (tie) Treyce Spurlock, Harlan County, 55

13. Anthony Wales, Fern Creek, 54

14. TreVon Smith, Taylor County, 53

15. (tie) Jacob Feltner, Collins, 52

15. (tie) Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County, 52

15. (tie) Ezra Oliver, Taylor County, 52