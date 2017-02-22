Menu
Swimming

Boys swim and dive honor roll: Week 6

An Okemos swimmer anchors the 500 Freestyle Crescendo in the Waverly Relays Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Waverly High School.

Here are the boys swimming and diving standings and top performances in mid-Michigan so far this season.

CAAC BLUE (overall, league)

Okemos…9-1, 7-0

St. Johns…8-2, 5-2

Jackson…7-4, 5-2

DeWitt 4-3, 4-3

East Lansing…4-3-1, 3-3-1

Haslett…4-6, 1-6

Holt…5-4-1, 2-4-1

Grand Ledge…1-11, 0-7

CAAC RED (overall, league)

Waverly…8-1, 7-0

Mason…8-1, 6-1

Eaton Rapids…9-3, 5-2

Williamston…6-5, 4-3

Owosso…4-7, 3-4

Charlotte…3-6, 2-5

Lansing Legacy…1-9, 1-6

Ionia…0-9, 0-7

NON-CAAC

Ovid-Elsie…5-7

Alma…3-5

Corunna…2-2

200 MEDLEY RELAY

1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Kevin Yan, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:42.80

2. Haslett (Kai Jeffery, Brandon Cook, Ben Brittain, Mitchell Marrs) – 1:44.02

3. DeWitt (Drew Stiffler, Ryan McVicker, Ryan Armbrustmacher, Nick Schieberl) – 1:45.56

4. St. Johns (Harrison Clapsadle, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely, Ben Rumney) – 1:47.13

5. Alma (Kyle Lovas, Casey Hall, Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross) – 1:47.55

6. East Lansing (Karim Seif, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward, Jerry Sweitzer) – 1:49.66

7. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Bradley Barningham, Cody Kelley, Chris Letarte) – 1:49.66

8. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, James Schafer, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover) – 1:50.01

9. Holt (Alexander Coleman, Noah Richards, Nam Phan, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:51.03

10. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Joe Wright, Niels Lashbrook, Bryson Hill) – 1:51.63

200 FREESTYLE

1. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:49.54

2. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:50.07

3. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:50.08

4. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:50.10

5. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 1:50.14

6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 1:50.89

7. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 1:51.19

8. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 1:51.79

9. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 1:52.34

10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 1:52.52

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 2:03.22

2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 2:03.80

3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 2:04.19

4. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 2:06.04

5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 2:06.41

6. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 2:07.51

7. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 2:08.17

8. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 2:08.31

9. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 2:08.62

10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 2:08.84

50 FREESTYLE

1. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 22.31

2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 22.51

3. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 22.80

4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 22.97

5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 23.00

6. Justin Woodbury (St. Johns) – 23.02

7. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 23.15

8. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 23.25

9. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 23.32

10. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 23.32

1-METER DIVING

1. Cayden Petrak (St. Johns) – 344.70

2. Brock Petrak (St. Johns) – 309.60

3. Hunter Hollenbeck (Okemos) – 272.00

4. Mitchell Fisher (Owosso) – 243.25

5. Matthew Langley (Okemos) – 242.35

6. Luke Lathrop (Eaton Rapids) – 237.85

7. Wesley Pasikowski (East Lansing) – 231.25

8. Nick Counseller (DeWitt) – 209.85

9. Mason Kowalski (DeWitt) – 208.65

10. Grant Porter (Haslett) – 199.60

100 BUTTERFLY

1. Ben Brittain (Haslett) – 54.34

2. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 55.48

3. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 55.63

4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 55.85

5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 55.91

6. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 55.92

7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 56.56

8. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 56.95

9. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 57.28

10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 57.39

100 FREESTYLE

1. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 48.55

2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 48.79

3. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 49.17

4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 49.46

5. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 50.24

6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 50.58

7. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 50.64

8. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 50.67

9. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 50.75

10. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 50.98

500 FREESTYLE

1. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 4:55.97

2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 4:59.53

3. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 5:03.58

4. Niels Lashbrook (Waverly) – 5:06.47

5. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 5:08.61

6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 5:08.69

7. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 5:09.88

8. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 5:10.73

9. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 5:13.17

10. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 5:13.69

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

1. Okemos (Kevin Yan, Alexander Eddy, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:31.43

2. St. Johns (Ben Rumney, Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely) – 1:32.14

3. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 1:33.52

4. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Mitchell Marrs, Nathan Glaza) – 1:34.88

5. Holt (Collin Wisner, Noah Richards, Gunnar McNeil, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:36.50

6. Mason (Anthony Branson, Zack Ayers, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 1:37.40

7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 1:39.51

8. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Cullen Henderson, Bradley Barningham, Chris Letarte) – 1:39.66

9. Waverly (Isaac Godbey, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 1:39.89

10. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 1:39.89

100 BACKSTROKE

1. Kai Jeffery (Haslett) – 55.53

2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 57.22

3. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 57.38

4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 58.56

5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 58.59

6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 59.72

7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:00.32

8. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:00.82

9. Alexander Coleman (Holt) – 1:00.95

10. Karim Seif (East Lansing) – 1:00.97

100 BREASTROKE

1. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 59.60

2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 1:01.60

3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:02.05

4. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 1:02.36

5. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:03.52

6. Sam Beagle (St. Johns) – 1:06.18

7. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 1:06.98

8. John Ward (East Lansing) – 1:07.22

9. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 1:07.25

10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:07.64

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Alexander Eddy, Kevin Yan, Ewan Woolcock) – 3:22.17

2. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 3:25.88

3. St. Johns (Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Ben Rumney, Zeke Ely) – 3:27.93

4. Holt (Gunnar McNeil, Noah Richards, Collin Wisner, Will kirkconnell) – 3:31.61

5. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 3:36.70

6. Alma (Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross, Kyle Lovas, Timo Kersten) – 3:36.80

7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 3:37.13

8. Williamston (Jack Bellinger, Griffin Mitchinson, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 3:37.14

9. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Reece Huberts, Mitchell Marrs) – 3:39.50

10. Mason (Zack Ayers, Anthony Branson, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 3:41.13

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.

