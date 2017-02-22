Boys swim and dive honor roll: Week 6

Here are the boys swimming and diving standings and top performances in mid-Michigan so far this season.
CAAC BLUE (overall, league)
Okemos…9-1, 7-0
St. Johns…8-2, 5-2
Jackson…7-4, 5-2
DeWitt 4-3, 4-3
East Lansing…4-3-1, 3-3-1
Haslett…4-6, 1-6
Holt…5-4-1, 2-4-1
Grand Ledge…1-11, 0-7
CAAC RED (overall, league)
Waverly…8-1, 7-0
Mason…8-1, 6-1
Eaton Rapids…9-3, 5-2
Williamston…6-5, 4-3
Owosso…4-7, 3-4
Charlotte…3-6, 2-5
Lansing Legacy…1-9, 1-6
Ionia…0-9, 0-7
NON-CAAC
Ovid-Elsie…5-7
Alma…3-5
Corunna…2-2
200 MEDLEY RELAY
1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Kevin Yan, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:42.80
2. Haslett (Kai Jeffery, Brandon Cook, Ben Brittain, Mitchell Marrs) – 1:44.02
3. DeWitt (Drew Stiffler, Ryan McVicker, Ryan Armbrustmacher, Nick Schieberl) – 1:45.56
4. St. Johns (Harrison Clapsadle, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely, Ben Rumney) – 1:47.13
5. Alma (Kyle Lovas, Casey Hall, Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross) – 1:47.55
6. East Lansing (Karim Seif, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward, Jerry Sweitzer) – 1:49.66
7. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Bradley Barningham, Cody Kelley, Chris Letarte) – 1:49.66
8. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, James Schafer, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover) – 1:50.01
9. Holt (Alexander Coleman, Noah Richards, Nam Phan, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:51.03
10. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Joe Wright, Niels Lashbrook, Bryson Hill) – 1:51.63
200 FREESTYLE
1. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:49.54
2. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:50.07
3. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:50.08
4. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:50.10
5. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 1:50.14
6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 1:50.89
7. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 1:51.19
8. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 1:51.79
9. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 1:52.34
10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 1:52.52
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
1. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 2:03.22
2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 2:03.80
3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 2:04.19
4. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 2:06.04
5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 2:06.41
6. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 2:07.51
7. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 2:08.17
8. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 2:08.31
9. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 2:08.62
10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 2:08.84
50 FREESTYLE
1. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 22.31
2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 22.51
3. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 22.80
4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 22.97
5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 23.00
6. Justin Woodbury (St. Johns) – 23.02
7. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 23.15
8. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 23.25
9. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 23.32
10. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 23.32
1-METER DIVING
1. Cayden Petrak (St. Johns) – 344.70
2. Brock Petrak (St. Johns) – 309.60
3. Hunter Hollenbeck (Okemos) – 272.00
4. Mitchell Fisher (Owosso) – 243.25
5. Matthew Langley (Okemos) – 242.35
6. Luke Lathrop (Eaton Rapids) – 237.85
7. Wesley Pasikowski (East Lansing) – 231.25
8. Nick Counseller (DeWitt) – 209.85
9. Mason Kowalski (DeWitt) – 208.65
10. Grant Porter (Haslett) – 199.60
100 BUTTERFLY
1. Ben Brittain (Haslett) – 54.34
2. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 55.48
3. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 55.63
4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 55.85
5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 55.91
6. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 55.92
7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 56.56
8. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 56.95
9. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 57.28
10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 57.39
100 FREESTYLE
1. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 48.55
2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 48.79
3. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 49.17
4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 49.46
5. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 50.24
6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 50.58
7. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 50.64
8. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 50.67
9. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 50.75
10. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 50.98
500 FREESTYLE
1. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 4:55.97
2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 4:59.53
3. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 5:03.58
4. Niels Lashbrook (Waverly) – 5:06.47
5. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 5:08.61
6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 5:08.69
7. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 5:09.88
8. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 5:10.73
9. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 5:13.17
10. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 5:13.69
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Okemos (Kevin Yan, Alexander Eddy, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:31.43
2. St. Johns (Ben Rumney, Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely) – 1:32.14
3. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 1:33.52
4. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Mitchell Marrs, Nathan Glaza) – 1:34.88
5. Holt (Collin Wisner, Noah Richards, Gunnar McNeil, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:36.50
6. Mason (Anthony Branson, Zack Ayers, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 1:37.40
7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 1:39.51
8. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Cullen Henderson, Bradley Barningham, Chris Letarte) – 1:39.66
9. Waverly (Isaac Godbey, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 1:39.89
10. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 1:39.89
100 BACKSTROKE
1. Kai Jeffery (Haslett) – 55.53
2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 57.22
3. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 57.38
4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 58.56
5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 58.59
6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 59.72
7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:00.32
8. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:00.82
9. Alexander Coleman (Holt) – 1:00.95
10. Karim Seif (East Lansing) – 1:00.97
100 BREASTROKE
1. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 59.60
2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 1:01.60
3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:02.05
4. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 1:02.36
5. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:03.52
6. Sam Beagle (St. Johns) – 1:06.18
7. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 1:06.98
8. John Ward (East Lansing) – 1:07.22
9. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 1:07.25
10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:07.64
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Alexander Eddy, Kevin Yan, Ewan Woolcock) – 3:22.17
2. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 3:25.88
3. St. Johns (Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Ben Rumney, Zeke Ely) – 3:27.93
4. Holt (Gunnar McNeil, Noah Richards, Collin Wisner, Will kirkconnell) – 3:31.61
5. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 3:36.70
6. Alma (Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross, Kyle Lovas, Timo Kersten) – 3:36.80
7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 3:37.13
8. Williamston (Jack Bellinger, Griffin Mitchinson, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 3:37.14
9. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Reece Huberts, Mitchell Marrs) – 3:39.50
10. Mason (Zack Ayers, Anthony Branson, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 3:41.13
Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.