Boys swim and dive honor roll: Week 6

Here are the boys swimming and diving standings and top performances in mid-Michigan so far this season.

CAAC BLUE (overall, league)

Okemos…9-1, 7-0

St. Johns…8-2, 5-2

Jackson…7-4, 5-2

DeWitt 4-3, 4-3

East Lansing…4-3-1, 3-3-1

Haslett…4-6, 1-6

Holt…5-4-1, 2-4-1

Grand Ledge…1-11, 0-7

CAAC RED (overall, league)

Waverly…8-1, 7-0

Mason…8-1, 6-1

Eaton Rapids…9-3, 5-2

Williamston…6-5, 4-3

Owosso…4-7, 3-4

Charlotte…3-6, 2-5

Lansing Legacy…1-9, 1-6

Ionia…0-9, 0-7

NON-CAAC

Ovid-Elsie…5-7

Alma…3-5

Corunna…2-2

200 MEDLEY RELAY

1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Kevin Yan, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:42.80

2. Haslett (Kai Jeffery, Brandon Cook, Ben Brittain, Mitchell Marrs) – 1:44.02

3. DeWitt (Drew Stiffler, Ryan McVicker, Ryan Armbrustmacher, Nick Schieberl) – 1:45.56

4. St. Johns (Harrison Clapsadle, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely, Ben Rumney) – 1:47.13

5. Alma (Kyle Lovas, Casey Hall, Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross) – 1:47.55

6. East Lansing (Karim Seif, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward, Jerry Sweitzer) – 1:49.66

7. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Bradley Barningham, Cody Kelley, Chris Letarte) – 1:49.66

8. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, James Schafer, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover) – 1:50.01

9. Holt (Alexander Coleman, Noah Richards, Nam Phan, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:51.03

10. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Joe Wright, Niels Lashbrook, Bryson Hill) – 1:51.63

200 FREESTYLE

1. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:49.54

2. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:50.07

3. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:50.08

4. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:50.10

5. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 1:50.14

6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 1:50.89

7. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 1:51.19

8. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 1:51.79

9. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 1:52.34

10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 1:52.52

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

1. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 2:03.22

2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 2:03.80

3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 2:04.19

4. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 2:06.04

5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 2:06.41

6. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 2:07.51

7. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 2:08.17

8. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 2:08.31

9. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 2:08.62

10. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 2:08.84

50 FREESTYLE

1. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 22.31

2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 22.51

3. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 22.80

4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 22.97

5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 23.00

6. Justin Woodbury (St. Johns) – 23.02

7. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 23.15

8. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 23.25

9. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 23.32

10. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 23.32

1-METER DIVING

1. Cayden Petrak (St. Johns) – 344.70

2. Brock Petrak (St. Johns) – 309.60

3. Hunter Hollenbeck (Okemos) – 272.00

4. Mitchell Fisher (Owosso) – 243.25

5. Matthew Langley (Okemos) – 242.35

6. Luke Lathrop (Eaton Rapids) – 237.85

7. Wesley Pasikowski (East Lansing) – 231.25

8. Nick Counseller (DeWitt) – 209.85

9. Mason Kowalski (DeWitt) – 208.65

10. Grant Porter (Haslett) – 199.60

100 BUTTERFLY

1. Ben Brittain (Haslett) – 54.34

2. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 55.48

3. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 55.63

4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 55.85

5. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 55.91

6. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 55.92

7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 56.56

8. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 56.95

9. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 57.28

10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 57.39

100 FREESTYLE

1. Will Kirkconnell (Holt) – 48.55

2. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 48.79

3. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 49.17

4. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 49.46

5. Graham Cornish (Charlotte) – 50.24

6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 50.58

7. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 50.64

8. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 50.67

9. Ben Rumney (St. Johns) – 50.75

10. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 50.98

500 FREESTYLE

1. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 4:55.97

2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 4:59.53

3. Alexander Eddy (Okemos) – 5:03.58

4. Niels Lashbrook (Waverly) – 5:06.47

5. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 5:08.61

6. Zeke Ely (St. Johns) – 5:08.69

7. Matt Hofmann (Mason) – 5:09.88

8. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 5:10.73

9. Jared Bishop (Charlotte) – 5:13.17

10. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 5:13.69

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

1. Okemos (Kevin Yan, Alexander Eddy, Adam Schnepf, Ewan Woolcock) – 1:31.43

2. St. Johns (Ben Rumney, Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Zeke Ely) – 1:32.14

3. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 1:33.52

4. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Mitchell Marrs, Nathan Glaza) – 1:34.88

5. Holt (Collin Wisner, Noah Richards, Gunnar McNeil, Will Kirkconnell) – 1:36.50

6. Mason (Anthony Branson, Zack Ayers, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 1:37.40

7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 1:39.51

8. Eaton Rapids (Cameron Barton, Cullen Henderson, Bradley Barningham, Chris Letarte) – 1:39.66

9. Waverly (Isaac Godbey, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 1:39.89

10. Williamston (Daniel Ruvio, Jack Bellinger, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 1:39.89

100 BACKSTROKE

1. Kai Jeffery (Haslett) – 55.53

2. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 57.22

3. Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos) – 57.38

4. Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt) – 58.56

5. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 58.59

6. Nick Schieberl (DeWitt) – 59.72

7. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:00.32

8. Kyle Lovas (Alma) – 1:00.82

9. Alexander Coleman (Holt) – 1:00.95

10. Karim Seif (East Lansing) – 1:00.97

100 BREASTROKE

1. Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids) – 59.60

2. Broderick Ross (Alma) – 1:01.60

3. Kevin Yan (Okemos) – 1:02.05

4. Arison Harris (Grand Ledge) – 1:02.36

5. Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing) – 1:03.52

6. Sam Beagle (St. Johns) – 1:06.18

7. Joe Wright (Waverly) – 1:06.98

8. John Ward (East Lansing) – 1:07.22

9. Ryan McVicker (DeWitt) – 1:07.25

10. Ewan Woolcock (Okemos) – 1:07.64

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

1. Okemos (Andrew Himebaugh, Alexander Eddy, Kevin Yan, Ewan Woolcock) – 3:22.17

2. DeWitt (Ryan McVicker, Drew Stiffler, Nick Schieberl, Ryan Armbrustmacher) – 3:25.88

3. St. Johns (Brett Post, Justin Woodbury, Ben Rumney, Zeke Ely) – 3:27.93

4. Holt (Gunnar McNeil, Noah Richards, Collin Wisner, Will kirkconnell) – 3:31.61

5. Waverly (Robbie Estill, Niels Lashbrook, Joe Wright, Bryson Hill) – 3:36.70

6. Alma (Jack Lesinger, Broderick Ross, Kyle Lovas, Timo Kersten) – 3:36.80

7. East Lansing (Jonathan Sparrow, Jerry Sweitzer, Zachary Sneathen, John Ward) – 3:37.13

8. Williamston (Jack Bellinger, Griffin Mitchinson, Caleb Stover, Brock Monette) – 3:37.14

9. Haslett (Ben Brittain, Kai Jeffery, Reece Huberts, Mitchell Marrs) – 3:39.50

10. Mason (Zack Ayers, Anthony Branson, Lucas Barnes, Matt Hofmann) – 3:41.13

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.