Boys swimming and diving Dream Team, all-area team

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Ryan Armbrustmacher (DeWitt sr.): Armbrustmacher won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle title at the CAAC Blue meet. The senior finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at the Division 3 state meet. He was also a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished ninth and the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished 10th at the state meet.

Ewan Woolcock (Okemos jr.): The junior placed third in the 50-yard freestyle event and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle event at the CAAC Blue meet. He was also a member of the Chiefs’ 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that grabbed a second-place finish at the conference meet. Woolcock finished 14th in the 100 freestyle event at the Division 2 state meet. His 200-yard freestyle relay team placed seventh and his 400 freestyle relay team placed 10th at the state meet.

Kyle Lovas (Alma jr): Lovas captured a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle event at the Division 3 state meet, as well as a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle event.

DIVER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Cayden Petrak (St. Johns so.): The sophomore won the 1-meter diving event at the CAAC Blue meet. He went on to place second at the Division 3 state meet.

Brock Petrak (St. Johns sr.): The senior placed second in the 1-meter diving event at the CAAC Blue meet. He finished fifth at the Division 3 state meet.

Hunter Hollenbeck (Okemos fr.): The freshman finished third in the 1-meter diving event at the CAAC Blue meet. Hollenbeck went on to place eighth at the Division 2 state meet.

SWIMMING DREAM TEAM

Broderick Ross (Alma so.): Ross finished sixth in the 200-yard IM event at the Division 3 state meet. The sophomore also placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke event.

Alexander Eddy (Okemos so.): Eddy won the 500-yard freestyle event and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle event at the CAAC Blue meet. He was a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished second and the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished third at the league meet. The sophomore placed 12th in the 500 freestyle event and 16th in the 200 freestyle event at the Division 2 state meet. His 200 freestyle relay team placed seventh, and his 400 freestyle relay team placed 10th at the state meet.

Bradley Barningham (Eaton Rapids sr.): Barningham won the 200-yard IM event and 100-yard breaststroke event at the CAAC Red meet. He helped the Greyhounds’ 200-yard medley relay team finish first and the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish second at the league meet. The senior placed third in the 100 breaststroke at the Division 3 state meet.

Kai Jeffery (Haslett sr.): The senior helped the Vikings’ 200-yard medley relay team win at the CAAC Blue meet. Jeffery also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke event and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly event at the league meet. He went on to place fourth in the 100 backstroke at the Division 3 state meet, and he was a part of the 200 medley relay team that finished 14th.

Will Kirkconnell (Holt sr.): Kirkconnell won the 200-yard freestyle event and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle event at the CAAC Blue meet.

Nick Schieberl (DeWitt sr.): The senior finished second in the 200-yard freestyle event and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke event at the CAAC Blue meet. He was a part of the Panthers’ 400-yard freestyle relay team and 200-yard medley relay team at the league meet, both of which grabbed third-place finishes. Schieberl placed 16th in the 200 freestyle at the Division 3 state meet. His 400 freestyle relay team finished ninth and his 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 10th at the state meet.

Kevin Yan (Okemos jr.): Yan placed second in the 200-yard IM and third in the 100-yard breaststroke at the CAAC Blue meet. He helped the Chiefs’ 200-yard medley relay team finish second and 200-yard freestyle relay team finish third at the league meet. At the Division 2 state meet, the junior’s 200 medley relay team placed 13th, his 200 freestyle relay team finished seventh, and he placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke.

Ben Brittain (Haslett so.): The sophomore helped the Vikings’ 200-yard medley relay team win at the CAAC Blue meet. Brittain also won the 100-yard butterfly event and placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle at the league meet. He placed 15th in the 100 butterfly at the Division 3 state meet, and he was a member of the 200 medley relay team that finished 14th.

Zachary Sneathen (East Lansing jr.): Sneathen placed third in the 200-yard IM and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at the CAAC Blue meet. The junior finished 16th in the 200 IM at the Division 2 state meet.

LSJ Coach of the Year: Patrick Saucedo (Okemos)

LSJ Diving Coach of the Year: Jim Makarauskas (St. Johns)

*note: MISCA ALL-ZONE 7 FIRST TEAM is the same as the LSJ Dream Team

MISCA ALL-ZONE 7 SECOND TEAM

SWIMMERS: Arison Harris (Grand Ledge sr.), Ryan McVicker (DeWitt jr.), Andrew Himebaugh (Okemos sr.), Justin Woodbury (St. Johns sr.), Ben Rumney (St. Johns sr.), Zeke Ely (St. Johns jr.), Jared Bishop (Charlotte jr.), Adam Schnepf (Okemos jr.), Graham Cornish (Charlotte sr.), Niels Lashbrook (Waverly-Lansing Catholic jr.), Jack Bellinger (Williamston jr.), Noah Richards (Holt sr.), Matt Hofmann (Mason jr.), Brett Post (St. Johns sr.)

DIVERS: Luke Lathrop (Eaton Rapids so.), Matthew Langley (Okemos so.), Mason Kowalski (DeWitt jr.)

DIVING COACH: Hanna Leestma (DeWitt)

MISCA ALL-ZONE 7 HONORABLE MENTION

SWIMMERS: Bryson Hill (Waverly-Lansing Catholic jr.), Jason Seeterlin (Okemos sr.), Bryce Smith (St. Johns so.), Jonny Fata (Okemos sr.), John Ward (East Lansing jr.), Daniel Ruvio (Williamston so.), James Schafer (Williamston so.), Alexander Coleman (Holt jr.), Cameron Barton (Eaton Rapids fr.), Sam Beagle (St. Johns jr.), Nathan Buchweitz (Grand Ledge sr.), Arya Kale (Okemos jr.), Jeffery Brill (Okemos so.), Joe Wright (Waverly-Lansing Catholic sr.), Chris Letarte (Eaton Rapids jr.), Myles Michalski (DeWitt so.), Collin Wisner (Holt sr.)

DIVERS: Kyle Hellems (DeWitt jr.), Nick Counseller (DeWitt jr., Mitchell Fisher (Owosso jr.), Wesley Pasikowski (East Lansing sr.), Ryan Schwab (Corunna jr.), Benjamin Karn (Holt fr.)

SWIMMING COACH: Brock Delaney (DeWitt)

DIVING COACHES: Cole Hughes (Mason), Mike Wagner (Okemos)

