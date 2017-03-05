Boys take center stage at Marsh Madness

The best high school boys basketball teams in Louisiana will head to Lake Charles this week as Marsh Madness arrives for the boys.

Six games will be played each day over a six-day period at Burton Coliseum. Twelve state champions will be crowned on Friday and Saturday.

The event gets underway on Monday with Class C and B semifinals along with Division IV and V semifinals.

The first Marsh Madness game features top-seeded Summerfield playing fourth-seeded Gibsland-Coleman in an 11:30 a.m. Monday Class C semifinal. No. 2 Simpson faces No. 3 Atlanta at 1:15 p.m. in another Class C game.

At 3 p.m., top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh will face No. 4 Episcopal of Acadiana in a Division V semifinal. At 4:45 p.m., No. 2 Grace Christian plays No. 3 Crescent City in the other Division V semifinal.

Monday night will feature the Class B state semifinals. No. 1 Zwolle faces No. 4 Florien at 6:15 p.m. No. 2 Hathaway faces No. 6 Simsboro at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, No. 2 seed Lincoln Prep will face No. 6 Tensas in a 4:45 p.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.

Local interest will heighten on Wednesday and Thursday as Caddo Parish schools send boys teams to the floor. North Caddo, the No. 6 seed in Class 2A, will face No. 2 seed Rayville at 1:15 p.m. Then on Thursday, Class 4A No. 4 seed Woodlawn faces No. 1 seed Washington-Marion at 11:30 a.m.

The state championship games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with Class C. The Division V title game follows at noon. At 2 p.m., the Class B state championship will be played. The Division IV championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday. The Class 1A title game follows at 6 p.m. and the Division III state title game concludes Friday’s activity with an 8 p.m. start.

On Saturday, the Class 2A state championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Division II title game will be played at noon. Then at 2 p.m., the Class 3A title game will be played. At 4 p.m., the Class 4A championship game is set to be played. The Division I title game is set for 6 p.m. with the Class 5A championship scheduled for 8 p.m.