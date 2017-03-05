Menu
Basketball

Boys take center stage at Marsh Madness

Woodlawn's Larry Moton tries to get the ball in the basketball during their game against Fair Park Friday evening at Woodlawn High School.

The best high school boys basketball teams in Louisiana will head to Lake Charles this week as Marsh Madness arrives for the boys.

Six games will be played each day over a six-day period at Burton Coliseum. Twelve state champions will be crowned on Friday and Saturday.

The event gets underway on Monday with Class C and B semifinals along with Division IV and V semifinals.

The first Marsh Madness game features top-seeded Summerfield playing fourth-seeded Gibsland-Coleman in an 11:30 a.m. Monday Class C semifinal. No. 2 Simpson faces No. 3 Atlanta at 1:15 p.m. in another Class C game.

At 3 p.m., top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh will face No. 4 Episcopal of Acadiana in a Division V semifinal. At 4:45 p.m., No. 2 Grace Christian plays No. 3 Crescent City in the other Division V semifinal.

Monday night will feature the Class B state semifinals. No. 1 Zwolle faces No. 4 Florien at 6:15 p.m. No. 2 Hathaway faces No. 6 Simsboro at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, No. 2 seed Lincoln Prep will face No. 6 Tensas in a 4:45 p.m. Class 1A state semifinal game.

Local interest will heighten on Wednesday and Thursday as Caddo Parish schools send boys teams to the floor. North Caddo, the No. 6 seed in Class 2A, will face No. 2 seed Rayville at 1:15 p.m. Then on Thursday, Class 4A No. 4 seed Woodlawn faces No. 1 seed Washington-Marion at 11:30 a.m.

The state championship games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with Class C. The Division V title game follows at noon. At 2 p.m., the Class B state championship will be played. The Division IV championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday. The Class 1A title game follows at 6 p.m. and the Division III state title game concludes Friday’s activity with an 8 p.m. start.

On Saturday, the Class 2A state championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Division II title game will be played at noon. Then at 2 p.m., the Class 3A title game will be played. At 4 p.m., the Class 4A championship game is set to be played. The Division I title game is set for 6 p.m. with the Class 5A championship scheduled for 8 p.m.

Basketball

Boys take center stage at Marsh Madness

Carroll's Larry Owens attempts to score despite Richwood's defense during the second round of Class 3A boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Carroll won 58-49.

The best high school boys basketball teams in Louisiana will head to Lake Charles this week as Marsh Madness arrives for the boys.

Six games will be played each day over a six-day period at Burton Coliseum. Twelve state champions will be crowned on Friday and Saturday.

The event gets underway on Monday with Class C and B semifinals along with Division IV and V semifinals.

The first Marsh Madness game features top-seeded Summerfield playing fourth-seeded Gibsland-Coleman in an 11:30 a.m. Monday Class C semifinal. No. 2 Simpson faces No. 3 Atlanta at 1:15 p.m. in another Class C game.

At 3 p.m., top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh will face No. 4 Episcopal of Acadiana in a Division V semifinal. At 4:45 p.m., No. 2 Grace Christian plays No. 3 Crescent City in the other Division V semifinal.

Monday night will feature the Class B state semifinals. No. 1 Zwolle faces No. 4 Florien at 6:15 p.m. No. 2 Hathaway faces No. 6 Simsboro at 8 p.m.

Other area games of interest include No. 2 Lincoln Prep playing No. 6 Tensas, at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, in a Class 1A semifinal. On Wednesday, second-seeded Rayville will play No. 6 North Caddo at 1: 15 p.m. in a Class 2A state semifinal game.

The nightcap on Wednesday will certainly have local interest. No. 2 Wossman plays No. 3 Carroll at 8 p.m. in a Class 3A semifinal game. The matchup assures Monroe of having a school playing for the Class 3A state championship on Saturday.

Then on Thursday, No. 10 West Monroe will play in the nightcap at 8 o’clock against No. 22 seed Landry-Walker.

The state championship games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with Class C. The Division V title game follows at noon. At 2 p.m., the Class B state championship will be played. The Division IV championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday. The Class 1A title game follows at 6 p.m. and the Division III state title game concludes Friday’s activity with an 8 p.m. start.

On Saturday, the Class 2A state championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. The Division II title game will be played at noon. Then at 2 p.m., the Class 3A title game will be played. At 4 p.m., the Class 4A championship game is set to be played. The Division I title game is set for 6 p.m. with the Class 5A championship scheduled for 8 p.m.

