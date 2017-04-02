Boys track preview: No. 1 Avon has what it takes for first state title

As in Indiana high school football, contending schools in boys track and field are usually the same ones. Over the past eight years, those scoring the most cumulative points at the state meet are:

Ben Davis 282.5, Carmel 250, Center Grove 234, Lawrence Central 224, Hamilton Southeastern 209.5, Warren Central 177.

There have been few interlopers. Michigan City tied Ben Davis for second in 2016. Gary West Side won the team championship in 2014. Lafayette Jeff was second in 2013.

Avon could be the next exception.

The Orioles have never finished as high as second in this sport. Except for golf in 2009, they have never won a boys state title in any sport. With good reason, they are ranked No. 1.

Coach Zach Toothman said winning one of the two team trophies has long been a goal of Avon athletes.

“This year, it’s more of a realistic chance,” he said. “They also know how close it can be.”

Avon won the Hoosier State Relays, an unofficial state indoor meet, by a 78-48 margin over Fort Wayne Carroll. Avon won the 800- and 1,600-meter relays, and was second in the 3,200 relay.

Do something similar June 2 at Bloomington, and the Orioles could fly away with a state title.

“Avon is going to be a tough team to overtake,” conceded Ken Browner, coach of two-time defending state champion Carmel. “They’re really good.”

And really multidimensional.

Not only does Avon have sprinters, but distance runners who finished sixth in state cross-country. And long jumpers — Isaac Guerendo and Corey DuPriest were first and fifth, respectively, at indoor state. And a pole vaulter, Dillon Richard, who has cleared 13 feet, 6 inches.

Guerendo, a junior, is a transfer from Cascade who was Hendricks County 100-meter champion last year. He was injured and did not race in the sectional.

Peyton DePriest ran a 48.6 anchor leg in the indoor 1,600 relay, and he returns from Avon’s foursome that was second at state. Toothman said DePriest abandoned football to concentrate on track and has become a team leader.

“You almost have to hold him back a little bit and let him recover,” the coach said.

After tying for third at state in 2014 and finishing seventh in 2015, it was a letdown for Avon to be 14th in 2016. Toothman said last year was the first state experience for many Orioles.

“Getting that out of the way is gigantic,” he said. “So when you come back, it’s more business.”

Carmel edged co-runners-up Ben Davis and Michigan City 43-41 last year. The Greyhounds lost 20 points from double distance champion Ben Veatch, an Indiana University freshman.

Carmel retains pole vault champ Ryan Lipe and football receiver Jalen Walker, who won the 300-meter hurdles in 2015 and was second in 2016. However, Lipe had October hip surgery and has not yet resumed vaulting. The Greyhounds were second in state cross-country but had only one runner, eighth-place Colin Murphy, among the top 40. He clocked 9:33 in the 3,200 indoors.

Carroll is ranked No. 2, followed by Chesterton, Carmel and Center Grove.

Pike is not in the top 20 but could surprise under new coach DeDee Nathan, who has taken over the boys program in addition to girls. Pike features 7-foot high jumper Rahman Minor, state sprint runner-up Jerel Shaw and hurdler Daryl Black.

The state’s deepest event is the pole vault. Besides 17-footer Ryan Lipe, Frankfort junior Colton Crum has vaulted 16-10 ¾ and Winamac’s Bill Williamson 16-6.

Individuals to watch

>> Colton Crum, Frankfort, jr. Third at state with pole vault of 16-6, and has best of 16-10 ¾. Vaulted 16-6 indoors.

>> Curtis Eckstein, Oldenburg Academy, sr. State cross-country champion, winning by 27 seconds. Eighth in state 3,200 in 9:20.00.

>> Ryder Emberton, Whiteland, sr. All-state defensive tackle has committed to Iowa Central Community College for football. He is defending state champion in shot put (62-0 ½) and was third in discus (174-3). State indoor shot put champ at 57-7 ½.

>> Gabe Fendel, Hamilton Southeastern, jr. Nation’s third-fastest sophomore miler, based on finishing second at state 1,600 in 4:09.18. Fifth at New Balance nationals two-mile in 8:58.35, less than 3 seconds off 43-year-old state indoor record of 8:55.7 set by Hammond’s Rudy Chapa. Fendel won Hoosier State Relays 3,200 in 9:15.19 and anchored HSE to distance medley relay win.

>> Isaac Guerendo, Avon, jr. Transfer from Cascade was state indoor champion in long jump (22-0 ½) and runner-up in 60 meters (6.87). Indoor bests included 22.59 in 200 and 22-4 ¼ in long jump.

>> Mitch and Ryan Lipe, Carmel, srs. Ryan, an Alabama signee, is defending state champion in pole vault at 17-0. He has also run 200 meters in 22.29. His twin, Mitch, headed for Air Force Academy, vaulted 15-6 indoors.

>> Cole Maguire, North Central, jr. Fourth in state 300 hurdles in 38.29 as sophomore.

>> Rahman Minor, Pike, sr. Purdue signee won New Balance indoor nationals with high jump of 7-0 ¼. Seventh at state last year. He will do additional events this year.

>> Nate Patterson, Plymouth, jr. Had nation’s top indoor high jump of 7-1. Third in state at 6-10 and won indoor state, also at 6-10.

>> Jerel Shaw, Pike, sr. State runner-up in 100 meters in 10.69.

>> Jalen Walker, Carmel, sr. Miami of Ohio football signee was state champion in 300 hurdles as sophomore in 37.74 and second last year in 38.17.

>> Bill Williamson, Winamac, sr. Vaulted 16-6 indoors after finishing fourth in state last year at 16-3.