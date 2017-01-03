Bracket set for 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Some of the best high school basketball players in the nation descend on Springfield on Jan. 12 for three days of highly-touted action.

Organizers of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions unveiled the bracket and first-round pairings for the 33rd edition of what has become the most attended high school basketball tournament in the country.

An estimated crowd of more than 10,000 people attended the 2016 championship final and witnessed Ty-shon Alexander of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) sink a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to give Oak Hill a 49-48 win over Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California).

Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Randy Stange and representatives of Bass Pro Shops revealed the bracket for the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at a Tuesday morning press conference at the John A. and Genny Morris Conservation Center.

Sierra Canyon is back to seek vengeance. The Trailblazers will take on Republic (9-1), Blue Division champions of the 2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament, in the opening round at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at JQH Arena.

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) and Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) play the opening game of the tournament at 5 p.m. Jan. 12. The opening round also features an 8 p.m. game between Montverde Academy (Monteverde, Florida) and 2016 Missouri Class 5 state runner up Kickapoo and a 9:30 p.m. game between Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) and Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia).

2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Jan. 12-14, JQH Arena, Springfield

Ticket information:

Reserved seating, lower level: $45 for three nights or $15 for single night

General admission, upper level and bleachers:

Adults: $36 for three nights or $12 for single night

Students: $30 for three nights or $10 for single night

Game times:

Thursday, Jan. 12

5 p.m. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) vs. Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

6:30 p.m. Republic (Republic, Missouri) vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)

8 p.m. Kickapoo (Springfield, Missouri) vs. Monteverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

9:30 p.m. Memphis East (Memphis, Tennessee) vs. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Georgia)

Friday, Jan. 13

4:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal

6 p.m. Consolation semifinal

8 p.m. Championship semifinal

9:30 p.m. Championship semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 14

2:30 p.m. Seventh place game

4 p.m. Fifth place game

6 p.m. Great Southern Bank Slam Dunk Contest

7 p.m. Third place game

9 p.m. Championship final