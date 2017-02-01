Menu
Basketball

Bracket set for boys Sweet 16

Scott Ruthsatz won a state championship in his third season at Covington Catholic, a team he says became “fundamentally sound, hard-nosed and very skilled.”

Here’s the bracket drawn today for the Boys Sweet 16 set for March 15-19 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

A couple of quick observations:

* The Sixth and Seventh regions avoided each other in the first round but could meet up in the quarterfinals. That could be another matchup between Fern Creek and Trinity.

* According to the Litkenhous Ratings, the semifinals set up to be Scott County vs. Campbell County and Covington Catholic vs. Fern Creek. The Litratings have Covington Catholic over Scott County in the final.

Here is the bracket:

