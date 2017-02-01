Menu
Basketball

Bracket set for girls Sweet 16

Male guard Ciaja Harbison puts up a shot in front of Butler forward Jaelynn Penn in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

Here’s the bracket drawn today for the Girls Sweet 16 set for March 8-12 at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

A couple of quick observations:

* The big news, of course, is that the Sixth and Seventh region champions will meet in the first round. That could be a matchup of the top two teams in the state – No. 1 Butler and No. 2 Male.

* According to the Litkenhous Ratings, the semifinals set up to be Butler vs. Mercer County and Simon Kenton vs. Holmes. The Litratings have Butler over Simon Kenton in the final.

Here is the bracket:

