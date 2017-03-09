Bradshaw Mountain's David Moran won't return as football coach

David Moran, who led Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain to the 4A Conference Grand Canyon Region championship last season, will not be return to his alma mater as football coach and as a teacher.

The Humboldt Unified School District voted not to renew his teaching contract on Tuesday night.

Bradshaw Mountain Athletic Director Mark Ernster passed along a district release to azcentral sports that read:

Our standards of behavior in the Humboldt Unified School District apply to all staff and volunteers. High School interscholastic athletics should be educational in nature. Terms like student-athlete, teacher-coach and educational-athletics should be used in an intentional manner. The administration, staff and community expect the highest standards of excellence to be promoted and modeled with regards to academics, personal growth and athletics. When someone is not meeting these standards, we need to make a change so our students are served by adult models who meet the expectations of our community.

Moran, who will finish out the school year, has not return messages from azcentral sports.

He is the son of former Bradshaw Mountain coach Steve Moran. David Moran played quarterback and defensive back for his dad at Bradshaw Mountain in the mid-1990s, before going to Oregon State, then Northern Arizona, to play football.

Moran was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach at Bradshaw Mountain in 2014 and led the Bears to a 23-12 record in three seasons.

Last season, the Bears went 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the Grand Canyon Region. They lost to Peoria 29-24 in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bears reached the playoffs the past three seasons under Moran.

