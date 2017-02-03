Brandon McCoy credits mom after receiving McDonald's All American jersey

Yes, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) center Brandon McCoy is well aware that thanking your mom following a major achievement is wildly cliché, but Thursday when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented McCoy his game jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game, McCoy couldn’t think of “anyone that I’d thank more.”

“My mom sacrificed so much for me growing up, just making sure I had the things I needed,” McCoy said. “She sacrificed a lot so I could be the best player I could be too; now I’m a McDonald’s All American. She’s definitely the one I’ve got to thank first. I have to.”

The McDonald’s All American Game tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

McCoy said his mother, Mildred Davis, had to move around due to her obligations in the Army.

“Just her being away those times growing up took a toll on me because I wanted to be around her,” McCoy said. “But, now that I’m older, it’s made me appreciate her so much more. She was willing to do anything to make sure I had everything I needed. All of those experiences made me the person and player I am today.”

This season, McCoy, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN 100, is averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and four assists for the Dons, who post an overall record of 9-12.

“We had a rough start, but we’re gonna get it right,” McCoy said of his team. “Hopefully we can start our turnaround tonight when we play Kearney. My mom is here and I’m definitely hype after getting the jersey and all that. I’m gonna get this win.”

Still, as excited as McCoy is to have his mom and jersey, don’t expect some grand celebration after today.

“I’m gonna enjoy it with my mom and family and then it’s back to work,” McCoy said. “That’s what got me here so I’m back to that. I don’t want to just play in the McDonald’s All American Game, I want to win MVP.”

