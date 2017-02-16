Brandon McCoy thankful for the opportunity to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

Brandon McCoy, a senior at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.), was honored Tuesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m honored to be one of the guys to play in the Jordan Brand Classic,” said Brandon McCoy. “I love playing on the big stage and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

McCoy is ranked the No. 11 player overall, No. 4 power forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. The 6-10 forward is still uncommitted but his favorites are Oregon, Michigan State and Arizona.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.