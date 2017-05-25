Brandon Roy leaves Nathan Hale (Seattle) for alma mater Garfield

Brandon Roy, who led Nathan Hale (Seattle) to the Washington state 3A title and the No. 4 final ranking in the Super 25, will be the new coach at Garfield, his alma mater, according to reports.

Roy, whose number hangs in the rafters at Garfield’s gym, replaces Ed Haskins, named an assistant coach at Washington State in mid-April. Haskins spent nine years at Garfield, including seven as the athletic director.

Haskins posted a congratulatory tweet welcoming Roy back to Garfield, although school officials have not commented. Roy’s assistant at Hale, Jamal Williams, confirmed the move and said he would be joining the Garfield staff.

Haskins posted a record of 213-34 during his tenure and won the 4A state championship in 2014 and the 3A state title in 2015. This past season, Garfield reached the state title game before falling to Nathan Hale, 68-51.

Roy, the former Washington and NBA star, took over Hale before last season and benefited from the transfer of Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2017, and brother Jontay. Nathan Hale was 29-0 and spent much of the season at No. 1 in the Super 25, but the team opted not to play in the DICK’S High School Nationals.

Roy was shot April 29 outside his grandmother’s home in Compton, Calif. Roy left a nearby hospital the same day he was treated for the gunshot wound and returned to his home in Washington, one of his family members told USA TODAY Sports after the incident.