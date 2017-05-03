Former NBA star, current Nathan Hale coach Brandon Roy shot in leg

Former NBA All-Star and current coach of Nathan Hale (Seattle) Brandon Roy was shot in the leg outside his grandmother’s house near Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick.

The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Someone opened fire randomly outside his grandmother’s house, and he was shielding some of the kids who were there, the person said.

Roy was treated in Southern California, but has already returned to Washington state while he recovers, according to King5 TV in Seattle. The incident happened over the weekend according to the outlet.

The Portland Trail Blazers, the team Roy played for during five of his six NBA seasons, released the following statement:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Roy, a three-time All-Star and the 2006-07 Rookie of the Year, had his career derailed by injuries before retiring for the second and final time in 2013.

He led Nathan Hale to an undefeated season and Washington state championship in his first season. The Raiders finished No. 4 in the final Super 25 rankings.

USA TODAY Sports contributed to this report