Four-star wing Brandon Slater commits to Villanova

Brandon Slater, a 6-6 small forward ranked No. 30 overall in the Class of 2018 by Scout.com, has committed to Villanova.

Slater is the first member of Jay Wright’s class and chose the Wildcats over the likes of Maryland, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest and South Carolina.

Some recruiting sites have him as a small forward and others as a shooting guard. Regardless, all agree that he is among the top 50 prospects in the nation for 2018.

Slater averaged 15.2 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) and also plays for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit.

“I’m definitely going to have to get better at everything,” Slater told Scout.com. “I can be a better presence, but I can lock up the best player, make the right passes and be the energy guy and do anything else that they need.”