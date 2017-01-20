Brandon Valley surges past Lincoln after slow start

Class AA second-ranked Brandon Valley clawed back from an early deficit to defeat Metro Conference rival Lincoln 63-50 Thursday night in Brandon.

The Lynx, who earned their fourth win in a row, were led by Danica Kocer, who scored a game-high 26 points. Kocer was joined in double figures in scoring by Trinity Law, who contributed 13 points.

Brandon Valley coach Mark Stadem said the game symbolized a post-season basketball contest.

“It was a fun game,” he said. “To be honest with you, that had the feel, especially in that fourth quarter, of a state tournament game. Those are two state tournament-type teams.”

The Patriots opened the night’s scoring with a pair of layups from Sydney Rosinsky and Anna Brecht to take a 4-0 lead with 7:05 left in the opening stanza.

The Lynx scored eight straight points to claim an 8-4 advantage with the last coming on a free throw from Ali Woodward at the 5:38 mark of the quarter. Brecht scored four in a row of her own to knot the game back at 8-8 with 4:26 remaining.

Brandon Valley responded by closing out the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 15-8 lead into the second quarter. The Lynx held the momentum for the rest of the first half as their advantage would reach as many as 13 at 27-14 after a layup from Felicity Klinkhammer at the 1:54 mark before halftime.

In the second half, Brandon Valley continued their torrid surge, stretching their lead to as many as 21 at 44-23 following a three-pointer from Law with 6:55 remaining in the game.

Lincoln made a late run to close within eight on two separate occasions with the last coming at 56-48 at the 1:18 mark of the fourth quarter after a pair of free throws from Brecht.

The Lynx out-scored the Patriots 7-2 the rest of the way to arrive at the final margin.

Lincoln coach Matt Daly said his team had a nice comeback in the fourth quarter.

“They had some fight left in them,” he said. “I feel that once we got the right line-up out there, things went our way.”

Kocer, who had 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter for Brandon Valley, said the team’s defensive effort was a strong suit for them in the victory.

“Our defense was really good,” she said. “We did really well on that tonight. We all worked together and we worked hard to pull off a win.”

The Patriots were paced by Brecht, who scored a team-high 25 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Brown and Rosinsky each added 10 points for Lincoln.

The Patriots (4-6) will next be in action Saturday as they will continue a five-game road trip heading down Interstate 29 to take on former Sioux Interstate Conference opponent Sioux City East.

The Lynx (10-2) will now have a week off before they will travel west to take on ESD foe Mitchell next Thursday.