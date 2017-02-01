Brandon Valley too tough for Washington

Washington found itself in the midst of a tough road stretch this week as the Warriors completed back-to-back games against the top two teams in Class AA on Monday and Tuesday. After a seven-point setback to the top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers on Monday, Washington visited No. 2 ranked Brandon Valley on Tuesday.

Just like Harrisburg’s hot 11-game win streak, the Warriors went to Brandon where the Lynx had won six straight, all by an average of 15.8 points per game. But just like Monday, Washington came up short, but pushed another top-ranked team to the end as Brandon Valley hung on late to defeat the Warriors, 65-58.

Tigers improve to 11-1 after downing Warriors

Danica Kocer led the Lynx with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Trinity Law added 21 points. Four of Law’s points came late in the game, they looked eerily similar, and the latter of the two gave the Lynx (13-2) the lead for good.

The final quarter featured five lead changes and a tie. Washington’s biggest lead all night was four points, and they had a three-point edge at 54-51 when Jada Cunningham scored with 2:53 to play. That’s when Law made her move, and in the span of 20 seconds, she hit a pair of runners in the paint giving Washington the lead for good at 55-54.

“They were playing that zone and I told our kids that there’s going to be stuff inside,” Brandon Valley coach Mark Stadem said. “If we could just keeping swinging it, I thought we’d have a chance at some penetration. She (Law) likes to do that. She’s really good at getting into the paint and she can finish with either hand. She’s really handy at that.”

Although the Lynx never trailed after that, it didn’t come without some anxious moments. Kelsi Kearney hit a free throw on Washington’s next possession to tie it, but Kocer hit a monster 3-pointer moments later to get the bulge to three. Following Kocer’s long ball, Washington coach Jamie Parish used a timeout with 1:10 to play.

Coming out of the timeout, the Lynx nearly gave Washington a huge opportunity as Washington used the entire shot clock before Cunningham was fouled with one second remaining. Cunningham hit just one of the two free throws, however, and Law sank two free throws seconds later to get it back to four with 29 seconds to play.

Cunningham led the Warriors (8-5) with 16 points. Kelsi Kearney and Taylor VanderVelde each had 11 for Washington who, just like Monday at Harrisburg, battled all night. They trailed by only one at halftime and never got behind by more than three points in the entire second half if not for the free throws at the end of the game. The 58 points scored on Tuesday is the second most given up by the Lynx all season.

With 1:35 to play in the third quarter, Washington’s Emily VanBockern took the ball the length of the floor, made a nifty 360-spin move in the paint and scored to give the Warriors their biggest lead of the game, 40-36.

“It’s really good to be in games like this where you really need kids to make plays down the stretch,” Stadem said. “There were good plays going both ways, but we just made a couple more. Washington is a really good team.”

Law’s 3-pointer with 1:22 to play in the first quarter gave the Lynx a six-point lead, their biggest in the first half, at 17-11 and it looked like they were poised to distance themselves. But Washington scored six straight to tie it at 17-17 when Peyton Rymerson scored to open the second quarter.

The second quarter featured five lead changes and one tie. Brandon Valley managed just one field goal in the first 5-and-a-half minutes in the second quarter, but Washington failed to take advantage as they too were cold from the field, hitting just three field goals during the frame.

WASHINGTON (8-5)

Kelsi Kearney 4 1-2 11, Jada Cunningham 3 10-13 16, Taylor VanderVelde 5 0-1 11, Maham Shah 3 0-0 6, Emily VanBrockern 1 0-1 2, Kaitlyn Fischer 0 0-0 0, Olivia Gasca 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rymerson 4 2-4 10, Lily Bartling 1 0-2 2, Jami Samiya 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-23 58.

BRANDON VALLEY (12-3)

Krista Bickley 0 4-6 4, Ali Woodward 2 0-1 4, Danica Kocer 6 9-11 24, Elsie Zajicek 0 5-6 5, Trinity Law 7 6-8 21, Sam Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lauren Wells 0 0-0 0, Felicity Klinkhammer 0 0-0 0, Ashley Wells 2 1-2 7, Lexi Ellingson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 25-34 65.

Washington 15 25 40 58

Brandon Valley 17 26 39 65

3-point goals – SFW 3 (Kearney 2), BV 6 (Kocer 3). Rebounds – SFW 36 (Shah 8), BV 34 (Kocer 7, Wells 7). Assists – SFW 7 (Cunningham 2, VanBockern 2), BV 5 (Bickley 2). Steals – SFW 9 (Cunningham 2, VanderVelde 2, Rymerson 2), BV 10 (Kocer 4). Blocked Shots – SFW 0, BV 0. Turnovers – SFW 20, BV 14. Total fouls – SFW 23, Harrisburg 20. Fouled Out – none.