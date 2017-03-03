Branson girls keep the faith, claim Class 5 championship over Kickapoo

Amanda Kearney is pretty good off the jump shot, just as David was pretty good with a slingshot.

Branson’s all-time leading scorer put down 32 points in Branson’s 58-54 upset of 2016 girls basketball Class 5 state champion Kickapoo Thursday night at Hammons Student Center. The win gives Branson the Class 5 District 11 championship and a berth in the sectional playoffs.

“The whole week we’ve been talking about David and Goliath, and we’re just like, ‘We’re the David,’” Kearney said. “We’ve kind of been under the radar all season, but it kind of kept us more motivated.”

Most teams that draw comparisons to David don’t sport 24-4 records, but Branson has had its season ended at the hands of Kickapoo the past two seasons, both in district championship games. Kickapoo entered Thursday’s game as the defending Class 5 state champions.

“It feels amazing. We just wanted this for so long,” Kearney said. “We wanted it so bad this time. We’ve been talking about it all week, it just feels awesome.”

Branson came out swinging on a 15-4 first quarter scoring run. Kickapoo (23-5) started cold, missing its first nine field goal attempts before junior Jordan Wersinger grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a reverse layup.

Pirates coach Kip Bough said the hot start gave his Branson team a mental edge.

“(Kickapoo) are really good and they can jump on you early, and I think being able to get out early like that kind of settled our kids down more than anything,” Bough said. “They said, ‘We can do this.’”

Kickapoo didn’t go quietly. The Chiefs made a 13-1 scoring run in the fourth quarter to lead by five points with less than four minutes remaining. The run included two 3-pointers from Wersinger, who scored 16 points.

“I was doing a lot of praying on the sideline throughout that whole game,” Bough said.

Like a stone flung from a slingshot, Branson answered with a 13-1 scoring run of its own to close out the game and the district championship.

“We never quit believing, so we just kept with it the whole time. The whole time we were like, ‘We can still do this.’ We never stopped believing,” Kearney said.

Lauren Garrison punctuated the win with a last-second layup that triggered a celebration that might still be going.

“To finish like that was awesome. It’s just like all our dreams coming true,” Kearney said.

Kearney is signed to play next year at Harding University, an NCAA Division II college in Searcy, Arkansas.

Senior Jordan Sanders led Kickapoo with 19 points in what turned out to be the final game of her high school career.

On Wednesday, the all-stater was named the city of Springfield’s MVP award-winner at Court Talk, a bi-weekly luncheon that recognizes women’s high school and college basketball in Springfield. The MVP award represents years of hard work, according to Sanders.

“It’s really nice to have it all pay off,” Sanders said.

Sanders signed to play basketball next winter at University of California-Irvine.

Branson will take on Class 5 District 12 champion Republic (17-11) in the sectional playoffs. The game will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Class 5 District 12 girls basketball championship

Kickapoo, Branson

At Hammons Student Center

Branson 17-10-14-17—58

Kickapoo 10-16-13-15—54

Individual scoring

Branson—Amanda Kearney 32, Tori O’Dell 9, Terra Utz-Depriest 9, Lauren Garrison 6, Gracie Jaeger 2

Kickapoo—Jordan Sanders 19, Jordan Wersinger 16, Hannah Collins 6, Ari Acuff 5, Katrice Jackson 5, Jaden Wiley 3.