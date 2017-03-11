Brawl mars Pa. tournament hockey game

A hockey team in Pennsylvania might be facing sanctions after a fight during tournament play.

According to Philadelphia’s KYW-TV, Hatfield (Pa.) police were called to the Hatfield Ice Arena during the Flyers Cup Class 2A quarterfinals between Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) and Ridley (Folsom, Pa.).

With C.B. West leading at the time, 7-1, video from the event shows four Ridley players come out on the ice and start fighting their opponents. C.B. West player Shawn Philipps was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital for a broken nose. His parents have filed a police report.

“I ran down to the ice and to be honest with you, I didn’t even recognize him at first. That’s how battered up he was,” Shawn’s mom, Susan Philipps, told KYW.

In addition to the broken nose, Phillips has a broken eye socket and laceration that required five stitches. Philipps told KYW the attack was premeditated.

“I overheard a couple kids on their team saying that in a couple minutes you’re not going to be able to play your next game,” Philipps said.

C.B. West goalie Jonah Brous saw the events up close, and felt like his teammates were targeted by Ridley players.

“Dropping the puck and they all went right after him,” Brous told KYW. “They all picked a guy out, singled him out and just started beating on them.”

Ridley, which is a club team and isn’t affiliated with the school, and club president Mike Dolan released this statement Friday afternoon:

“The Ridley Hockey Program views the actions of some of our players in the Hockey game against Central Bucks West last night as ‘indefensible.’ We are disgusted and appalled with the decisions of our players, and in no way condone their actions. We have strived in the past to create a culture and organization that fosters respect and sportsmanship. Our player’s actions fall well below the standards we have set in the past. We whole heartedly apologize to the Central Bucks West Hockey players, coaching staff and parents for this incident. We also apologize to the Ridley community for portraying Ridley in this manner. The Ridley Hockey Program has taken action with the players and will support any discipline handed out by the league. We have also taken steps to ensure that these actions will never occur in the future.”

Hatfield police are now investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information or more video of the event to contact them.