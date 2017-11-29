Breaking down ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team today.
Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:
BY CLASS:
Seniors: 16
Juniors: 3
Sophomores: 1
BY STATE:
Texas: 5
California: 2
Georgia: 2
New Jersey: 2
Arizona: 1
Arkansas: 1
Florida: 1
Iowa: 1
Indiana: 1
Maryland: 1
North Carolina: 1
Tennessee: 1
Virginia: 1
BY COLLEGE:
Uncommitted: 4
Baylor: 3
Connecticut: 2
Texas: 2
BYU: 1
Florida State: 1
Georgia Tech: 1
Maryland: 1
Notre Dame: 1
South Carolina: 1
Stanford: 1
Tennessee: 1
Virginia Tech: 1
