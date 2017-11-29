Breaking down ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team today.

Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:

BY CLASS:

Seniors: 16

Juniors: 3

Sophomores: 1

BY STATE:

Texas: 5

California: 2

Georgia: 2

New Jersey: 2

Arizona: 1

Arkansas: 1

Florida: 1

Iowa: 1

Indiana: 1

Maryland: 1

North Carolina: 1

Tennessee: 1

Virginia: 1

BY COLLEGE:

Uncommitted: 4

Baylor: 3

Connecticut: 2

Texas: 2

BYU: 1

Florida State: 1

Georgia Tech: 1

Maryland: 1

Notre Dame: 1

South Carolina: 1

Stanford: 1

Tennessee: 1

Virginia Tech: 1

