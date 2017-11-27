Breaking down the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Monday.
Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:
MEET THE TEAM: 2017-18 ALL-USA Preseason Basketball Team
IN REVIEW: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams
BY STATE: 2016-17 ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
BY CLASS:
Seniors: 19
Juniors: 1
BY STATE:
Florida: 2
Maryland: 2
Virginia: 2
California: 1
Georgia: 1
Illinois: 1
Indiana: 1
Lousiana: 1
Minnesota: 1
New Jersey: 1
New York: 1
North Carolina: 1
Pennsylvania: 1
Tennessee: 1
South Carolina: 1
Nevada: 1
Vermont: 1
BY COLLEGE:
Uncommitted: 6
Duke: 3
Kentucky: 2
Oregon: 2
Vanderbilt: 2
Illinois: 1
LSU: 1
Maryland: 1
Mississippi State: 1
North Carolina: 1
BY SCHOOL:
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.): 2
*No other school has more than one