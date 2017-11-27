Breaking down the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Monday.

Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:

BY CLASS:

Seniors: 19

Juniors: 1

BY STATE:

Florida: 2

Maryland: 2

Virginia: 2

California: 1

Georgia: 1

Illinois: 1

Indiana: 1

Lousiana: 1

Minnesota: 1

New Jersey: 1

New York: 1

North Carolina: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Tennessee: 1

South Carolina: 1

Nevada: 1

Vermont: 1

BY COLLEGE:

Uncommitted: 6

Duke: 3

Kentucky: 2

Oregon: 2

Vanderbilt: 2

Illinois: 1

LSU: 1

Maryland: 1

Mississippi State: 1

North Carolina: 1

BY SCHOOL:

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.): 2

*No other school has more than one