Breaking down this weekend's biggest official visits

With three weekends remaining left until National Signing Day, uncommitted recruits — and even many committed — will be hitting the road to get in their last official visits.

Here is our look at the key official visits scheduled for this weekend.

Gang at LSU

We will group this one together because LSU is scheduled to welcome basically all of its remaining primary targets, including the nation’s top uncommitted player, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from Texas.

Add in Houston defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson and in-state defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and receiver Devonta Smith. Plus, according to a NOLA.com report Friday morning, LSU’s staff has convinced Alabama-committed linebacker Chris Allen to visit Baton Rouge this weekend and delay his planned visit to Tuscaloosa.

LSU recruiting watchers have dubbed this the school’s biggest recruiting weekend in years.

Stephen Carr visits Oregon

Carr from Fontana (Calif.) has long been a soft verbal to USC, but is expected to travel to the Pacific Northwest to visit Oregon. He is ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 13 player overall.

He has been committed to USC for nearly two years so a change would be a major departure. UCLA is also said to be attempting to flip Carr. He took an official visit to UCLA in mid-November.

Aubrey Solomon visits USC

The football office was a little busy Thursday morning at Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) as coaches from Alabama and Georgia made their way to see No. 2 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon on the first day that coaches were allowed to make visits after the dead period.

Georgia assistants Tracy Rocker and Kevin Sherrer along with Alabama assistants Jeremy Pruitt, Tosh Lupoi, and Karl Dunbar were there, and even posed for a joint photo.

Solomon is down to a final four of Georgia, Alabama, USC and Michigan, where he previously committed and is said to be his mom’s favorite.

He heads west this weekend to visit Los Angeles and the Trojans.

Dead Period is over. First stop for Alabama and UGA this morning is Lee County pic.twitter.com/13TARefVOK — Coach Pych (@pychke) January 12, 2017

LaBrayan Ray to Tennessee

The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama whom many project to the Tide is scheduled to visit Knoxville this weekend. Ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the nation and No. 43 overall, Ray plans to visit Alabama next weekend and then Florida will get the final shot to impress on the weekend before signing day.

Devon Hunter to Florida

One of the nation’s top safeties, Hunter has set a Jan. 20 decision date. He’ll be in Gainesville this weekend, but the Gators will have to beat out North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Thomas, Parks as part of Louisville weekend

Jeff Thomas, the Under Armour All-America Game MVP and four-star receiver from (East St. Louis, Ill.), is part of a large contingent at Louisville. A small, speedy slot receiver , he is rated the No. 7 player at his position and No. 47 senior nationally by 247Sports. Thomas has visits to Miami and Tennessee scheduled for the next two weekends.

Louisville also will attempt to flip four-star Florida State commit Ja’len Parks, a defensive tackle from Newberry Park (Fla.). A U.S. Army All-American, he is ranked the nation’s No. 65 overall senior and No. 4 defensive tackle by Rivals.com.

Three other four stars also will be on campus and all are offensive tackles: Caleb Chandler (Jefferson, Ga.), Toryque Bowman (Gaddsen City, Ala.) and Mekhi Becton (Highlands Springs, Va.).

Jay Tufele to visit BYU

Tufele, from state champion Bingham, is ranked as the No. 1 player in Utah and No. 4 defensive tackle overall and will visit BYU. He also has visits set up for USC and Utah in the final weeks. He already has visited Ohio State and Michigan.