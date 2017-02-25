Brebeuf Jesuit wins first-ever boys basketball Circle City Conference title

INDIANAPOLIS – The 56th meeting between the Brebeuf Jesuit and Roncalli boys basketball teams had added importance for the two programs. Never before had a conference championship been on the line.

Competing in their first year as members of the new Circle City Conference, both teams entered the matchup 5-1 in conference play. They faced off earlier in the season with the Rebels edging the Braves by four. On Friday, in a foul-ridden game where every basket mattered, the Braves defense got the best of the Rebels in a 60-51 victory.

“It’s great for our program and our school,” Brebeuf coach Todd Howard said. “The competition is at such a high level when these teams get together. We know that in each sport across the board, it’s going to be a battle and it’s going bring the best out of us.”

The Braves defense rattled the Rebels early on. Over the course of its first four possessions, Roncalli turned the ball over four times. It did not make a basket until midway through the first quarter.

Brebeuf didn’t fare much better, but committed just three first-half turnovers, compared to the Rebels’ nine giveaways.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Rebels turned to their inside game with Collin Sonderman leading the way. After missing a majority of the first half with a knee injury, Sonderman sparked a 6-0 run to close the gap to three. Kegan Owen connected on the Rebels’ first 3-pointer of the game, cutting the lead to two entering the fourth quarter.

“Sonderman is good and when he goes strong to the basket he’s great,” Roncalli coach Michael Wantz said. “When he’s on the block, we feed him and he’s hard to guard. He’s something other schools don’t have.”

Brebeuf’s Simon Banks took over in the second half. After not attempting a shot in the first half, Banks connected on back-to-back 3s in the third quarter. Up by six with four minutes remaining, Banks drilled a corner 3 and was fouled, resulting in a four-point play. He added six more free throws in the quarter, salting the game away.

“As soon as Myja (White) took it to the front of the rim and swung it out, I knew he was looking for me,” Banks said of the four-point play. “We practice that every day, and I knew it was going in as soon as I released it.”

The Braves closed the game out by making 14-of-17 free throws in the final quarter.

“You’re around the game long enough, you know you’ll end with nights like this,” Howard said. “Knock on wood, it went that way for us. We were due for free throws to go our way at some point.”



BREBEUF JESUIT 60, RONCALLI 51





Brebeuf Jesuit 11 17 10 22 — 60

Roncalli 7 12 17 15 — 51

Brebeuf Jesuit (13-8) — Simon Banks 3-5 7-7 16, Malachi Rice 4-8 8-10 16, Myja White 3-6 3-3 11, Kobie McNeal 3-8 1-2 9, Brennan Fitzgerald 2-6 0-0 4, Trevin Trabue 1-1 0-0 2, Max Kucer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 17 19-22 60.

Roncalli (15-8) — Kellen Schreiber 7-11 2-5 16, Collin Sonderman 5-12 0-2 10, Bryson Meek 2-3 4-6 8, Kegan Owen 3-5 0-0 7, Joe Kirkhoff 1-2 2-2 4, Conner Gore 1-3 0-0 2, Jack Hegwood 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Schott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-15 51.

3-Pointers – Brebeuf Jesuit: 7 (Banks 3, White 2, McNeal 2); Roncalli: 1 (Owen 1)