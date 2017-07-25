Why did top-5 2019 QB Brendon Clark pick Wake Forest already?

Don’t look now, but Wake Forest might actually be making moves in football recruiting.

On Monday, the Demon Deacons added four-star Class of 2019 quarterback Brendon Clark. The Manchester (Va.) High standout racked up 2,373 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore starter and has been marked as one of the “fastest rising” quarterback prospects in his class. He also held scholarship offers from Maryland and Duke but decided to commit to Wake Forest after receiving a scholarship offer. National champion Clemson had also reportedly shown interest in the 6-foot-2, 190-pound passer.

It’s too early to know precisely what Wake Forest is getting in Clark, but he’s certainly a very hard worker. To put it in perspective, consider this: Clark didn’t tweet out the news of his own commitment for a sobering reason: he’s not actually on Twitter.

Instead, the official account of his Manchester team was forced to act as his pseudo press office, announcing his commitment instead:

Happy to announce that Brendon Clark has committed to Wake Forest. Very proud! #greattgingstocome #L4L pic.twitter.com/tBLB67npTp — Manchester Football (@lancer_footbal) July 24, 2017

Of course, the real question isn’t how Clark committed. It’s why. Why would Clark choose Wake Forest after accumulating just three scholarship offers? Why Wake rather than some other football power that’s sure to come calling? And why make this announcement before his junior season has even started?

The questions are valid ones, and may persist for at least the season ahead. For now, the gunslinger quarterback will get back to refining his accuracy and preparing for an even bigger junior season … and conceivably his future in Winston-Salem.