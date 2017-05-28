USA Today Sports

N.H. pitcher's no-hit streak ends at four consecutive games but he's dominant anyway

Brennen Oxford, from Oyster River (Durham, N.H.), has entered the record book as one of the few high school pitchers to throw four consecutive no-hitters.

The junior Wake Forest commit’s bid for a fifth ended early Saturday when he allowed an opposite field single to left on the game’s third pitch after he had the hitter in an 0-2 count.

The hit was by Brian Lindsey, a former AAU teammate and Oxford’s catcher for four years in youth ball.

Oxford shook off the hit easily and then pitched a three-hitter that took an hour and 19 minutes. He struck out 12 and walked two in a 6-1 victory againt Kingswood Regional.

“It wasn’t really a disappointment,” Oxford told Fosters.com. “I looked at it as kind of an upside because I didn’t have to worry about trying to pitch perfectly throughout the whole game. I could just relax and throw strikes and do what I do.”

At the plate, he was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Oyster River will move to the playoffs and host a first-round game Thursday.

 

