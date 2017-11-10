Golf coach resigns after series of racist tweets directed at NASCAR driver

A Wisconsin golf coach resigned Thursday, a day after posting several tweets targeting black NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace.

Brent Nottestad, the now-former golf coach at Cambridge High School, first criticized Wallace’s ability, then mocked his late grandmother, made a racist comment, and appeared to reference a white supremacist group in Alabama.

Most of the tweets have since been deleted, but the dust-up started after Wallace tweeted about being the lone driver from an African-American background on the NASCAR circuit.

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

Nottestad responded by calling Wallace a “clown.”

Will this fella just go away. Can't drive himself out of an open wet paper bag. Sad to the see the sport let this clown with zero ability — Brent Nottestad (@nottestad25) November 9, 2017

Wallace didn’t respond to Nottestad’s initial jab, but the former golf coach stayed on him. A now-deleted tweet, which was captured by the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, said: “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”

According to the paper, citing information from the Anti-Defamation League, the number ‘1423’ references a white supremacist prison gang in Alabama. From adl.org: