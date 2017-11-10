Golf coach resigns after series of racist tweets directed at NASCAR driver

A Wisconsin golf coach resigned Thursday, a day after posting several tweets targeting black NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace.
Brent Nottestad, the now-former golf coach at Cambridge High School, first criticized Wallace’s ability, then mocked his late grandmother, made a racist comment, and appeared to reference a white supremacist group in Alabama.
Most of the tweets have since been deleted, but the dust-up started after Wallace tweeted about being the lone driver from an African-American background on the NASCAR circuit.
Nottestad responded by calling Wallace a “clown.”
Wallace didn’t respond to Nottestad’s initial jab, but the former golf coach stayed on him. A now-deleted tweet, which was captured by the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, said: “Hey @BubbaWallace. Please quit with, ‘I’m black’ bs. You’re terrible. There are 1423 more credible drivers to get that ride than you.”
According to the paper, citing information from the Anti-Defamation League, the number ‘1423’ references a white supremacist prison gang in Alabama. From adl.org:
The number combination 14/23 is a numeric symbol associated with the Southern Brotherhood, the largest white supremacist prison gang in Alabama. The 14 is a reference to the white supremacist “14 Words” slogan (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”), while the 23 refers to the “23 precepts,” a list of rules that Southern Brotherhood members must follow.
Wallace responded to this tweet of Nottestad’s.
Nottestad, in another deleted tweet obtained by the paper, responded by mocking Wallace’s late grandmother, who the driver has memorialized with a pinned tweet. Nottestad wrote: “Granny Jan die in a police shooting?”
Later, Nottestad commented on a picture of Wallace with a fan: “Almost looks like going to the zoo.”
Wallace responded a final time late Wednesday.
Nottestad resigned the next morning after meeting with school officials, according to a statement from the district. He had been the school’s golf coach since 2014.