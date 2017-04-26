Brenton Cox, No. 2 defensive end, commits to Ohio State

Brenton Cox, ranked as the No. 2 defensive end in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, has committed to Ohio State, he announced on Twitter.

Cox had 25 reported offers, but his decision came down to the Buckeyes and in-state Georgia. Cox attends Stockbridge (Ga.).

Officially committed 🙏🏾⭕ , This is the best thing for me , SO you gotta respect it lol 💯✊🏾 #GoBucks @OhioStateFB ⭕-H-I-O pic.twitter.com/dpyXnyf6n1 — B R E N T O N (@Brenton_cox) April 26, 2017

Cox, who is nearly 6-5 and 247 pounds, visited Ohio State for the spring game two weeks ago and then went to Georgia last weekend for its spring game.

He is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Georgia and is another player who has gone away from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Cox is Ohio State’s eighth commitment in the Class of 2018.

He was credited with 75 tackles, 18 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries last season.