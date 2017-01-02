Brenton Cox looking to tackle a little more recognition at Under Armour All-American Future 50 Camp

Brenton Cox (25) vs. Brey Walker https://t.co/d7urdX6cns — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) December 31, 2016

ORLANDO — Stockbridge, Ga., defensive end Brenton Cox was a sack machine this past season with 18 sacks among his team-leading 75 tackles.

He has more than 30 offers and hears pretty much daily from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Yet, the 6-4, 235-pound junior was at the Under Armour Future 50 camp this past week, hoping to get a little more attention.

“I have something to prove because I have been slept on for a while now,” Cox said. “I’m trying to get out and show everybody what I can do. My pass rush is my best quality. I’m not as good against the run, I’m good against the run, but not as good as my pass rush.”

Most of the players in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game played in the Under Armour Future 50 camp last year. Cox’s composite ranking on 247Sports.com of No. 248 in the country is likely to rise quickly after his performance here at the Future 50, where he dominated several five-star offensive linemen.

Cox is even using the attention he gets to help out his mother’s new spa business, plugging it on Twitter:

Of course, his promotions come with benefits.

“Whenever I get a bump (on his skin), I get treatments and facials and that kind of stuff,” Cox said. “It’s all good. Any little bump, she knows what to do.”