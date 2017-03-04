VIDEO: Off-balance shot at OT buzzer in California to clinch title

Brentwood (Calif.) High sophomore Braelee Albert hit an off-balance shot at the buzzer in overtime to give Brentwood a 55-54 victory against Burbank in the CIF Southern Section 3AA championship game. Albert went behind his back and then up to try to create more space.

Albert finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds and give Brentwood its first title since 1991.

Burbank forced the overtime with a tough floater by guard Cameron Sweeten at the end of regulation that erased an 11-point deficit.

It was a heartbreaker for Burbank, which was playing in its first CIF final in 91 years.

Both teams advance to the state regionals. The pairings will be announced Sunday.