Brett Favre's two years as HS offensive coordinator may have inspired his football future

Brett Favre isn’t currently actively involved in football in any official capacity. That may not be true for much longer.
In a wide-ranging interview on Thursday, published in the La Crosse Tribune, Favre refused to rule out a future role in the NFL as either a coach or member of a front office. The reason for those considerations? He really loved being involved in high school football in recent years.
“When I coached high school football for two years, (working in the NFL) really wasn’t on my radar. My dad did it for many, many, many years, (but) I thought, ‘I just don’t have anything left in the tank from a competitive side. What type of coach would I be?’ I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn’t know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did. I’ll tell you what, it was a joy. The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun.
“The front office or coaching at (the NFL) level, I think the front-office thing would be (difficult). I think the competitive spirit would be there. It’s just different because there’s such a business side to it. I don’t know if I would have that in me. Picking good players is always in art, and some do it better than others and there’s some luck involved and things like that. But, yeah, it’s crossed my mind, just like coaching has.”
Of course, Favre won’t be making that move for at least a few more years for a pretty important reason: The gunslinger is currently committed to staying in Mississippi throughout his daughter’s volleyball career at Southern Miss.
So, 2020 then? Don’t count it out. Perhaps until then Favre can consider a return to Oak Grove (Miss.) High School?