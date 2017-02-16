Menu
Wrestling

Brevard boys hoops teams open regionals tonight

Seven Brevard high school boys basketball teams in four classifications begin regional playoffs tonight.

Dekario Qquendo (3) gets some air Friday night over Raider Dorien Josey. (photo by Tony Dees/for Florida Today)

All games are at 7 p.m., with Melbourne, Titusville, Melbourne Central Catholic and Florida Prep each playing home games. All won district championships last week.

Also Thursday, the District 13-2A wrestling tournament begins at Viera High.

Bears Care makes involvement a focus for Bayside team

Thursday boys regional basketball schedule

Class 8A: Clermont East Ridge at Melbourne, 7

Class 6A: Poinciana at Titusville, 7; Rockledge at Leesburg, 7

Class 5A: McKeel at Melbourne CC, 7; Holy Trinity at Mulberry, 7

Class 2A: Merritt Island Christian at Cent. Fla. Christian, 7; Lake Wales Vanguard at Florida Prep, 7

