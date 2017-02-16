Brevard boys hoops teams open regionals tonight

Seven Brevard high school boys basketball teams in four classifications begin regional playoffs tonight.

All games are at 7 p.m., with Melbourne, Titusville, Melbourne Central Catholic and Florida Prep each playing home games. All won district championships last week.

Also Thursday, the District 13-2A wrestling tournament begins at Viera High.

Bears Care makes involvement a focus for Bayside team

Thursday boys regional basketball schedule

Class 8A: Clermont East Ridge at Melbourne, 7

Class 6A: Poinciana at Titusville, 7; Rockledge at Leesburg, 7

Class 5A: McKeel at Melbourne CC, 7; Holy Trinity at Mulberry, 7

Class 2A: Merritt Island Christian at Cent. Fla. Christian, 7; Lake Wales Vanguard at Florida Prep, 7

