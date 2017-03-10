Brevard high school baseball statistical leaders, March 10

Through March 9
Batting (Min. 15 AB)
|
Player, School
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
AVG
|
Angel Garriga, FP
|
16
|
7
|
11
|
.688
|
BJ Daniels, PB
|
15
|
4
|
10
|
.667
|
Gephry Pena, FP
|
25
|
13
|
15
|
.600
|
Abie Lind, PB
|
21
|
4
|
11
|
.524
|
Rafael Acosta, FP
|
22
|
3
|
10
|
.455
|
Andrew Brait, V
|
18
|
6
|
8
|
.444
|
Alejandro Cortina, V
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
.417
|
Simon Bourett, PB
|
16
|
0
|
7
|
.438
|
Jacob Teter, EG
|
17
|
5
|
7
|
.412
|
Thomas Berry, V
|
18
|
4
|
7
|
.389
|
Angel Jimenez, FP
|
27
|
12
|
10
|
.370
|
Ian Kalman, EG
|
19
|
2
|
7
|
.368
|
Connor Scheer, V
|
19
|
9
|
7
|
.368
|
Marcos Pujols, FP
|
25
|
9
|
9
|
.360
|
Trey Jackson, EG
|
17
|
7
|
6
|
.353
|
Levi Vaughan, A
|
20
|
2
|
7
|
.350
|
Kyle Dentmon, V
|
18
|
0
|
6
|
.333
|
Justin O’Keefe, EG
|
19
|
2
|
6
|
.316
|
Liam Szczerba, T
|
19
|
3
|
6
|
.316
|
James Preston, PB
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
.312
|
Jordan Kaplan, V
|
20
|
3
|
6
|
.300
RBIs
Pujols, FP 11; Payne, Jr., FP 10; Pena, FP 10; Berry, V 10; Jimenez, FP 6; Acosta, FP 6; Teter, EG 6; Cortina, V 6; O’Keefe, EG 5; Daniels, PB 5; Brait, V 5; Leary, V 5.
Home runs
Teter, EG 2; Pujols, FP 2; Kalman, EG 1; Stanley, EG 1; Joe Irlbeck, T 1; Jimenez, FP 1; B. Pena, FP 1; G. Pena, FP 1; Payne, Jr., FP 1; Berry, V 1.
Pitching (Min. 5 IP)
|
Player, School
|
IP
|
W-L
|
ERA
|
Justin O’Keefe, EG
|
5
|
0-0
|
0.00
|
Rafael Acosta, FP
|
6
|
0-0
|
0.00
|
Alejandro Cortina, V
|
5
|
0-0
|
0.00
|
Tyler Sexton, V
|
6.2
|
1-0
|
0.00
|
Thomas Berry, V
|
14
|
3-0
|
0.50
|
Jordan Kaplan, V
|
9
|
1-0
|
0.78
|
Sam Breckinridge, FP
|
8
|
0-0
|
0.88
|
Carter Stewart, EG
|
15
|
2-1
|
0.93
|
Bryan Pena, FP
|
14
|
2-0
|
1.50
|
Daemon Woodruf, A
|
10.2
|
0-1
|
2.26
|
Simon Bourett, PB
|
8.2
|
1-0
|
2.42
Strikeouts
Stewart, EG 25; Berry, V 22; Pogue, EG 24; Braud, PB 13; Woodruf, A 11; Bourett, PB 10; Colligan, FP 8; Kaplan, V 8; O’Keefe, EG 7; Acosta, FP 7; Cortina, V 7; Kennedy, A 7; Westlake, A 7.
