Baseball

Brevard high school baseball statistical leaders, March 10

Through March 9

Astronaut High's Daemon Woodruff safely slides back to first during a game against Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High.

Batting (Min. 15 AB)

Player, School

AB

R

H

AVG

Angel Garriga, FP

16

7

11

.688

BJ Daniels, PB

15

4

10

.667

Gephry Pena, FP

25

13

15

.600

Abie Lind, PB

21

4

11

.524

Rafael Acosta, FP

22

3

10

.455

Andrew Brait, V

18

6

8

.444

Alejandro Cortina, V

12

2

5

.417

Simon Bourett, PB

16

0

7

.438

Jacob Teter, EG

17

5

7

.412

Thomas Berry, V

18

4

7

.389

Angel Jimenez, FP

27

12

10

.370

Ian Kalman, EG

19

2

7

.368

Connor Scheer, V

19

9

7

.368

Marcos Pujols, FP

25

9

9

.360

Trey Jackson, EG

17

7

6

.353

Levi Vaughan, A

20

2

7

.350

Kyle Dentmon, V

18

0

6

.333

Justin O’Keefe, EG

19

2

6

.316

Liam Szczerba, T

19

3

6

.316

James Preston, PB

16

5

5

.312

Jordan Kaplan, V

20

3

6

.300

RBIs

Pujols, FP 11; Payne, Jr., FP 10; Pena, FP 10; Berry, V 10; Jimenez, FP 6; Acosta, FP 6; Teter, EG 6; Cortina, V 6; O’Keefe, EG 5; Daniels, PB 5; Brait, V 5; Leary, V 5.

Schlenker of Cocoa Beach wins Athlete of the Week vote

Home runs

Teter, EG 2; Pujols, FP 2; Kalman, EG 1; Stanley, EG 1; Joe Irlbeck, T 1; Jimenez, FP 1; B. Pena, FP 1; G. Pena, FP 1; Payne, Jr., FP 1; Berry, V 1.

Mustangs’ McConnell named to USA Today list

Pitching (Min. 5 IP)

Player, School

IP

W-L

ERA

Justin O’Keefe, EG

5

0-0

0.00

Rafael Acosta, FP

6

0-0

0.00

Alejandro Cortina, V

5

0-0

0.00

Tyler Sexton, V

6.2

1-0

0.00

Thomas Berry, V

14

3-0

0.50

Jordan Kaplan, V

9

1-0

0.78

Sam Breckinridge, FP

8

0-0

0.88

Carter Stewart, EG

15

2-1

0.93

Bryan Pena, FP

14

2-0

1.50

Daemon Woodruf, A

10.2

0-1

2.26

Simon Bourett, PB

8.2

1-0

2.42

Strikeouts

Stewart, EG 25; Berry, V 22; Pogue, EG 24; Braud, PB 13; Woodruf, A 11; Bourett, PB 10; Colligan, FP 8; Kaplan, V 8; O’Keefe, EG 7; Acosta, FP 7; Cortina, V 7; Kennedy, A 7; Westlake, A 7.

