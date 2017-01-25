Brevard high school boys basketball statistical leaders

Through games of Jan. 19.
Points
|
Player, School
|
Total
|
Average
|
Brett Quint, CC
|
366
|
22.9
|
Joey Mucha, BH
|
346
|
18.2
|
Antonio Youngblood, C
|
280
|
17.5
|
Joe Russell, T
|
323
|
17.0
|
Dejuon Small, FP
|
219
|
16.8
|
Jason Browning, SC
|
214
|
15.3
|
Will Scott, SC
|
248
|
14.9
|
Zavier Stevens, R
|
272
|
14.3
|
Mbacke Diong, FP
|
228
|
14.3
|
Romeo Crouch, T
|
256
|
13.5
|
Jayden Jackson, M
|
198
|
13.2
|
Josiah Mitchell, BH
|
196
|
13.1
|
Alex Aebli, V
|
194
|
12.9
|
Kevin Sinclair, CC
|
199
|
12.4
|
Brody Boyer, B
|
173
|
12.4
|
Evan Lanier, WS
|
209
|
12.3
|
Collin Brown, M
|
194
|
12.1
|
Lorenzo Hardy, MCC
|
164
|
11.7
|
AJ Johnson, FP
|
137
|
11.4
|
Shyheim Miller, B
|
181
|
11.3
|
Donald Richardson, R
|
211
|
11.1
|
Andru Nickson, M
|
188
|
11.1
|
Trey Schaneville, V
|
154
|
11.0
|
Carlos Jones, R
|
208
|
10.9
|
Neil Hawkins, T
|
204
|
10.7
|
Todd Exume, B
|
170
|
10.6
|
Louis Arnold, A
|
178
|
10.4
|
Montel Stewart, FP
|
155
|
10.3
|
Dezmond Morgan, C
|
101
|
10.1
|
Christopher Roth, M
|
166
|
9.8
|
Keon Smith, M
|
162
|
9.5
|
Ndiaga Diop, FP
|
152
|
8.9
|
Lahat Thioune, FP
|
138
|
8.6
|
Shuntory Jordan, R
|
161
|
8.5
|
Gideon Mitchell, CC
|
143
|
8.4
|
Dekario Oquendo, T
|
145
|
8.1
|
Auston Gonzalez, WS
|
130
|
7.6
|
Jason Hernandez, CC
|
122
|
7.6
|
Robert Hicks, R
|
138
|
7.3
|
Keegan Schauman, WS
|
112
|
6.6
|
Dorien Josey, R
|
123
|
6.5
|
Zemar McKenzie, B
|
110
|
6.5
Rebounds
|
Player, School
|
Total
|
Average
|
Joey Mucha, BH
|
257
|
13.5
|
Mbacke Diong, FP
|
96
|
10.7
|
Antonio Youngblood, C
|
154
|
9.6
|
Jason Browning, SC
|
117
|
8.4
|
Todd Exume, B
|
133
|
8.3
|
Lahat Thioune, FP
|
74
|
8.2
|
Jayden Jackson, M
|
117
|
7.8
|
Evan Lanier, WS
|
125
|
7.4
|
Neil Hawkins, T
|
131
|
6.9
|
Will Denson, T
|
93
|
6.6
|
Josiah Mitchell, BH
|
114
|
6.3
|
Keon Smith, M
|
106
|
6.2
|
Assists
|
Player, School
|
Total
|
Average
|
Dejuon Small, FP
|
57
|
7.1
|
A.J. Johnson, FP
|
42
|
7.0
|
Andru Nickson, M
|
83
|
4.9
|
Jacob Klemm, CC
|
71
|
4.4
|
Shuntory Jordan, R
|
73
|
3.8
|
Kaleb Price, MCC
|
57
|
3.6
|
Montel Stewart, FP
|
34
|
3.4
|
Lorenzo Hardy, MCC
|
42
|
3.0
|
Juan Rodriguez, WS
|
49
|
2.9
|
Trey Schaneville, V
|
40
|
2.9
|
Brett Quint, CC
|
45
|
2.8
|
Jimmy Corcione, MCC
|
31
|
2.8
|
Gideon MItchell, BH
|
43
|
2.5
|
Zamari Walton, MCC
|
35
|
2.5
|
Steals
A.J. Johnson, FP 3.5; Jacob Klemm, CC 3.2; Dejuon Small, FP 2.9; Lorenzo Hardy, MCC 2.6; Antonio Youngblood, C 2.3; Juan Rodriguez, WS 2.2; Gideo Mitchell, BH 2.2; Kaleb Price, MCC 2.1.
Blocks
Joey Mucha, BH 5.8; Mbacke Diong, FP 3.8; Lahat Thioune, FP 3.0; Will Denson, T 2.1; Pavel Antonov, MCC 1.9; Dekario Oquendo, T 1.7; Jason Browning, SC 1.3; Evan Lanier, WS 1.1.
