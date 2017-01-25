Menu
Basketball

Brevard high school boys basketball statistical leaders

Through games of Jan. 19.

Space Coast's Jason Browning (32) leaps over Merrit Island's Max McCray (31) for a two point shot. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY

Space Coast's Jason Browning (32) leaps over Merrit Island's Max McCray (31) for a two point shot. ARRON LAMPKIN/FOR FLORIDA TODAY

Points

Player, School

Total

Average

Brett Quint, CC

366

22.9

Joey Mucha, BH

346

18.2

Antonio Youngblood, C

280

17.5

Joe Russell, T

323

17.0

Dejuon Small, FP

219

16.8

Jason Browning, SC

214

15.3

Will Scott, SC

248

14.9

Zavier Stevens, R

272

14.3

Mbacke Diong, FP

228

14.3

Romeo Crouch, T

256

13.5

Jayden Jackson, M

198

13.2

Josiah Mitchell, BH

196

13.1

Alex Aebli, V

194

12.9

Kevin Sinclair, CC

199

12.4

Brody Boyer, B

173

12.4

Evan Lanier, WS

209

12.3

Collin Brown, M

194

12.1

Lorenzo Hardy, MCC

164

11.7

AJ Johnson, FP

137

11.4

Shyheim Miller, B

181

11.3

Donald Richardson, R

211

11.1

Andru Nickson, M

188

11.1

Trey Schaneville, V

154

11.0

Carlos Jones, R

208

10.9

Neil Hawkins, T

204

10.7

Todd Exume, B

170

10.6

Louis Arnold, A

178

10.4

Montel Stewart, FP

155

10.3

Dezmond Morgan, C

101

10.1

Christopher Roth, M

166

9.8

Keon Smith, M

162

9.5

Ndiaga Diop, FP

152

8.9

Lahat Thioune, FP

138

8.6

Shuntory Jordan, R

161

8.5

Gideon Mitchell, CC

143

8.4

Dekario Oquendo, T

145

8.1

Auston Gonzalez, WS

130

7.6

Jason Hernandez, CC

122

7.6

Robert Hicks, R

138

7.3

Keegan Schauman, WS

112

6.6

Dorien Josey, R

123

6.5

Zemar McKenzie, B

110

6.5

Soliven’s basketball coaching success is no secret

Rebounds

Player, School

Total

Average

Joey Mucha, BH

257

13.5

Mbacke Diong, FP

96

10.7

Antonio Youngblood, C

154

9.6

Jason Browning, SC

117

8.4

Todd Exume, B

133

8.3

Lahat Thioune, FP

74

8.2

Jayden Jackson, M

117

7.8

Evan Lanier, WS

125

7.4

Neil Hawkins, T

131

6.9

Will Denson, T

93

6.6

Josiah Mitchell, BH

114

6.3

Keon Smith, M

106

6.2

 

Vote for this week’s Athlete of the week

Assists

Player, School

Total

Average

Dejuon Small, FP

57

7.1

A.J. Johnson, FP

42

7.0

Andru Nickson, M

83

4.9

Jacob Klemm, CC

71

4.4

Shuntory Jordan, R

73

3.8

Kaleb Price, MCC

57

3.6

Montel Stewart, FP

34

3.4

Lorenzo Hardy, MCC

42

3.0

Juan Rodriguez, WS

49

2.9

Trey Schaneville, V

40

2.9

Brett Quint, CC

45

2.8

Jimmy Corcione, MCC

31

2.8

Gideon MItchell, BH

43

2.5

Zamari Walton, MCC

35

2.5

 

Steals

A.J. Johnson, FP 3.5; Jacob Klemm, CC 3.2; Dejuon Small, FP 2.9; Lorenzo Hardy, MCC 2.6; Antonio Youngblood, C 2.3; Juan Rodriguez, WS 2.2; Gideo Mitchell, BH 2.2; Kaleb Price, MCC 2.1.

Blocks

Joey Mucha, BH 5.8; Mbacke Diong, FP 3.8; Lahat Thioune, FP 3.0; Will Denson, T 2.1; Pavel Antonov, MCC 1.9; Dekario Oquendo, T 1.7; Jason Browning, SC 1.3; Evan Lanier, WS 1.1.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

, , , , , , , , , News 

Latest News