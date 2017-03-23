Menu
Softball

Brevard high school softball stat leaders

Through 3/22

Kelly Bishop of Viera drives the ball during Tuesday's game against Bayside.

Batting (Min. 30 AB)

Player, School

AB

R

H

AVG

Heather Hartz, EG

30

16

17

.567

Abigail Soliven, M

36

12

20

.556

Madison McAllister, M

46

18

24

.522

Emily Shrader, M

33

10

17

.515

Nikki Pennington, B

32

16

17

.500

Ashe Leigh Wells, M

40

21

20

.500

Alexis Koch, R

37

11

18

.486

Taylor Parkhurst, EG

37

15

18

.486

Sarah Thomas, R

34

11

16

.471

Kelly Bishop, V

32

14

15

.468

Kaitlen Jensen, V

30

16

14

.466

Summer Johnson, CB

35

14

16

.457

Caitlin Meyer, B

31

14

15

.452

Kearston Eberhardt, SC

36

12

16

.444

Kristin Hagy, EG

36

10

16

.444

Haley Hinz, V

34

16

15

.441

Riley Lambert, M

45

15

19

.422

Christina Cataldo, EG

38

18

16

.421

Myannah Robinson, C

36

8

15

.417

Megan Foster, CB

34

12

14

.412

Kaylee Smith, R

34

1

14

.412

Carly Haxel, S

32

8

13

.406

Angela Cataldo, EG

42

17

17

.405

Madison Headley, V

30

10

12

.400

Lina Shaver, CB

36

12

14

.389

Alaina Hall, SC

34

7

13

.382

Adriana Phelps, B

30

11

12

.367

Tylen Alford, R

36

15

13

.361

Jada Watkins, EG

40

12

14

.350

Katie Capes, S

32

9

11

.344

Megan Barny, SC

33

10

11

.333

Alex Hurst, CB

36

13

12

.333

RBIs

Parkhurst, EG 19; Alford, R 17; Wilson, B 16; Meyer, B 14; Lambert, M 14; McAllister, M 14; Phelps, B 13; Johnson, CB 13; Hartz, EG 13; Cataldo, EG 13; Watkins, EG 13; Miskow, B 12; Eberhardt, SC 12; Shrader, M 11; Inman, SC 10; Lawson, C 10; Smith, R 10; Wells, M 10.

Pitching (Min. 15 IP)

Player, School

IP

W-L

ERA

Ashley Stephenson, R

39.1

5-0

.000

Gabi Lopresti, M

49

5-1

1.14

Tylen Alford, R

29.2

4-2

1.180

Hailey Coffie, EG

47

6-2

1.34

Corine Flajole, V

27

5-0

1.81

Caitlin Meyer, B

 19 1/3 2-2 2.17

Strikeouts

Stephenson, R 74; Lopresti, M 53; Coffie, EG 51; Wieand, S 39; Alford, R 38; Myannah Robinson, C 32; Flajole, V 32; Walker, CB 26; Mitchell, V 21; Hoffman, C 19; Moss, B 15; Lambert, M 14; Burroughs, EG 13; Dimmer, HT 12; Roach, HT 10.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

