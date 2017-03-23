Brevard high school softball stat leaders

Through 3/22
Batting (Min. 30 AB)
|
Player, School
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
AVG
|
Heather Hartz, EG
|
30
|
16
|
17
|
.567
|
Abigail Soliven, M
|
36
|
12
|
20
|
.556
|
Madison McAllister, M
|
46
|
18
|
24
|
.522
|
Emily Shrader, M
|
33
|
10
|
17
|
.515
|
Nikki Pennington, B
|
32
|
16
|
17
|
.500
|
Ashe Leigh Wells, M
|
40
|
21
|
20
|
.500
|
Alexis Koch, R
|
37
|
11
|
18
|
.486
|
Taylor Parkhurst, EG
|
37
|
15
|
18
|
.486
|
Sarah Thomas, R
|
34
|
11
|
16
|
.471
|
Kelly Bishop, V
|
32
|
14
|
15
|
.468
|
Kaitlen Jensen, V
|
30
|
16
|
14
|
.466
|
Summer Johnson, CB
|
35
|
14
|
16
|
.457
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
31
|
14
|
15
|
.452
|
Kearston Eberhardt, SC
|
36
|
12
|
16
|
.444
|
Kristin Hagy, EG
|
36
|
10
|
16
|
.444
|
Haley Hinz, V
|
34
|
16
|
15
|
.441
|
Riley Lambert, M
|
45
|
15
|
19
|
.422
|
Christina Cataldo, EG
|
38
|
18
|
16
|
.421
|
Myannah Robinson, C
|
36
|
8
|
15
|
.417
|
Megan Foster, CB
|
34
|
12
|
14
|
.412
|
Kaylee Smith, R
|
34
|
1
|
14
|
.412
|
Carly Haxel, S
|
32
|
8
|
13
|
.406
|
Angela Cataldo, EG
|
42
|
17
|
17
|
.405
|
Madison Headley, V
|
30
|
10
|
12
|
.400
|
Lina Shaver, CB
|
36
|
12
|
14
|
.389
|
Alaina Hall, SC
|
34
|
7
|
13
|
.382
|
Adriana Phelps, B
|
30
|
11
|
12
|
.367
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
36
|
15
|
13
|
.361
|
Jada Watkins, EG
|
40
|
12
|
14
|
.350
|
Katie Capes, S
|
32
|
9
|
11
|
.344
|
Megan Barny, SC
|
33
|
10
|
11
|
.333
|
Alex Hurst, CB
|
36
|
13
|
12
|
.333
RBIs
Parkhurst, EG 19; Alford, R 17; Wilson, B 16; Meyer, B 14; Lambert, M 14; McAllister, M 14; Phelps, B 13; Johnson, CB 13; Hartz, EG 13; Cataldo, EG 13; Watkins, EG 13; Miskow, B 12; Eberhardt, SC 12; Shrader, M 11; Inman, SC 10; Lawson, C 10; Smith, R 10; Wells, M 10.
Pitching (Min. 15 IP)
|
Player, School
|
IP
|
W-L
|
ERA
|
Ashley Stephenson, R
|
39.1
|
5-0
|
.000
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
49
|
5-1
|
1.14
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
29.2
|
4-2
|
1.180
|
Hailey Coffie, EG
|
47
|
6-2
|
1.34
|
Corine Flajole, V
|
27
|
5-0
|
1.81
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|19 1/3
|2-2
|2.17
Strikeouts
Stephenson, R 74; Lopresti, M 53; Coffie, EG 51; Wieand, S 39; Alford, R 38; Myannah Robinson, C 32; Flajole, V 32; Walker, CB 26; Mitchell, V 21; Hoffman, C 19; Moss, B 15; Lambert, M 14; Burroughs, EG 13; Dimmer, HT 12; Roach, HT 10.
