Brevard high school softball stat leaders

Through April 5

Batting (Min. 30 AB)

Player, School AB R H AVG Talia Douglas, HT 39 26 28 .718 Heather Hartz, EG 42 24 24 .571 Ella Filipelli, CC 32 23 18 .562 Abigail Soliven, M 38 13 21 .553 Kailyn Jensen, V 56 27 30 .535 Alexis Koch, R 58 18 30 .517 Madison Headley, V 58 28 30 .517 Ashe Leigh Wells, M 43 22 22 .512 Madison McAllister, M 47 19 24 .511 Emily Shrader, M 36 12 18 .500 Kelly Bishop, V 58 26 28 .482 Taylor Parkhurst, EG 52 22 24 .462 Sarah Thomas, R 50 19 22 .440 Myannah Robinson, C 56 13 24 .429 Summer Johnson, CB 49 20 21 .429 Haley Hinz, V 63 32 29 .428 Riley Lambert, M 48 16 20 .417 Kristin Hagy, EG 53 14 22 .415 Emily Valencia, CC 34 25 14 .412 Katie Varecka, R 49 22 20 .408 Kaylee Smith, R 37 2 15 .405 Christina Cataldo, EG 52 25 21 .404 Taylor Jensen, V 52 17 21 .403 Emma Andrews, CB 30 6 12 .400 Jada Watkins, EG 58 14 23 .397 Cali Madonna, R 31 10 12 .387 Angela Cataldo, EG 55 20 21 .382 Alex Hurst, CB 50 20 19 .380 Carly Haxel, S 43 9 16 .372 Megan Foster, CB 49 17 18 .367 Lina Shaver, CB 52 20 19 .365 Megan Andrews, CB 44 12 16 .364 Chrissy Walker, CB 44 1 16 .364 Jada Bernal, S 36 5 13 .361 Hannah Miller, CC 30 9 10 .333 Tylen Alford, R 54 18 18 .333

Caden Norris wins CCC 220-lb title

Merritt Island senior is Cape Coast Conference 220-pound wrestling champion. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 13, 2017.

Merritt Island’s Jimmy Batch talks about going to Harvard

Jimmy Batch talks about why he decided to go play football for Harvard. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Keli Lindquist on picking UCF

Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 1, 2017

Dayna McDonald on why she chose Southeastern University

Merritt Island’s Dayna McDonald talks about why she signed with Southeastern University. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb.2, 2017.

VIDEO: Bruce Judson talks state championship win

VIDEO: Cocoa High’s Bruce Judson talks after a 31-17 win in the 4A state championship. Video by Tyler Vazquez. Posted Dec. 8, 2016.

Flashback: 2009 Cocoa-Bolles game was a classic

The two teams that meet Thursday for the 2016 Class 4A state title had an instant classic OT game in 2009.

Watch Astronaut’s Tristan Schultheis 7’2″ high jump

Astronaut’s Tristan Schultheis clears the high jump bar at 7′ 2″ for a new school record. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted March 18, 2016

Video: Viera QB Hayden Kingston on the team’s 1st playoff win

Video: Viera QB Hayden Kingston talks about the team’s 1st playoff win and what comes next. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Nov 14, 2015.

VIDEO: Eau Gallie’s Chase Smith

Commodores senior returned INT for TD in Thursday win over Bayside. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Oct. 4, 2015.

Video: New Scoreboard Installed at Panther Stadium

Palm Bay Magnet and Florida Tech fans will see a brand new scoreboard when they attend their next game at Panther Stadium. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted October 30, 2015.

Melbourne coach Mike Soliven dances the “dab’

Melbourne boys basketball coach Mike Soliven celebrates his team’s victory over Bartow in the regional finals by dancing the dab for his team. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 20, 2016.

Shane Stewart on winning district wrestling

Stewart won at 138 and Palm Bay won team title. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 18, 2016.

Heritage baseball having best season

The Panthers have a goal of a winning season for the first time in Heritage High history. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 29, 2016.

VIDEO: Quinn Lowdermilk talks MCC lacrosse to FLORIDA TODAY.

VIDEO: After an 18-3 victory over Holy Trinity, MCC’s Quinn Lowdermilk discusses lacrosse. Video by Tyler Vazquez. Posted on March 11, 2016.

Macoyah Barry of Heritage girls basketball

Barry’s deafness doesnt slow her athletic career. Interpreters help her communicate. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Video: Viera gets district 6-4A girls soccer trophy

Viera defeated Melbourne, 2-1, in double OT on Friday. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Jan. 15, 2015.

Melbourne basketball coach Mike Soliven talks about earning a final four spot

Melbourne basketball coach Mike Soliven talks about defeating Bartow to earn a spot in the Class 7A finals next week in Lakeland. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 20, 2016.

Melbourne High’s Jayden Jackson vs. Bayside

Melbourne High’s Jayden Jackson talks about win against Bayside. Video by Carl Kotala, for FLORIDA TODAY Posted Oct. 21, 2016

Merritt Island’s Jimmy Batch on hurdling

Batch is a state-placing hurdler and Merritt Island’s quarterback. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 31, 2016.

Melbourne High boys lose to Blanche Ely

Melbourne High basketball team loses in Class 7A semifinals against Blanche Ely. Posted Feb. 26, 2016. Photos by Craig Bailey.

Video: Cocoa head coach John Wilkinson

Cocoa head coach John Wilkinson talks about the youth of his team this season and the progress they’ve made. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Ocr 23, 2015

Melbourne Sr. Greg Durham on his tennis season

Durham talks expectations and his Naval Academy appointment. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 24, 2016.

Sights and Sounds: Melbourne High Football

Sights and sounds from football practice at Melbourne High School. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Aug. 10, 2016.

RBIs

Bishop, V 31; Parkhurst, EG 29; K. Jensen, V 27; Alford, R 21; Watkins, EG 20; T. Jensen, V 20; Robinson, C 18; Johnson, CB 18; Douglas, HT 18; Hartz, EG 17; Varecka, R 16; Lambert, M 15; McAllister, M 15; A. Cataldo, EG 13; Foster, CB 13; Stephenson, R 13; Ansari, R 13; M. Lawson, C 12; Shaver, CB 12; Shrader, M 12; Wells, M 12; Cohen, HT 12; Thomas, R 11; Bain, HT 10; Hurst, CB 10; A. Lawson, C 10; Hurst, CB 10; Smith, R 10.

Pitching (Min. 20 IP)

Player, School IP W-L ERA Ashley Stephenson, R 57.2 8-0 0.24 Gabi Lopresti, M 54 6-1 1.04 Corine Flajole, V 53 8-1 1.32 Hailey Coffie, EG 69 9-2 1.42 Tylen Alford, R 50.1 7-2 1.53 Karyana Mitchell, V 50 8-1 2.24

Strikeouts

Stephenson, R 104; Alford, R 67; Coffie, EG 62; Lopresti, M 58; Wieand, S 52; Robinson, C 46; Flajole, V 45; Walker, CB 43; Franklin, CC 38; Mitchell, V 38; Roach, HT 30; Hoffman, C 23; Burroughs, EG 19; A. Lawson, C 17; Lambert, M 14; Blevins, MIC 13.

