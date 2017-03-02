Menu
Softball

Brevard high school softball stat leaders, Mar. 2

Through 2/28

Butch Kundinger of Melbourne was a fast-pitch softball stalwart during his Air Force days.

Butch Kundinger of Melbourne was a fast-pitch softball stalwart during his Air Force days.

Batting (Min. 10 AB)

Player, School

AB

RUNS

HITS

AVG

Abigail Soliven, M

10

7

7

.700

Alexis Koch, R

14

7

9

.643

Heather Hartz, EG

11

6

7

.636

Emma Andrews, CB

19

5

11

.579

Trinity Hendrickson, MCC

13

4

7

.538

Morgan Burrows, MCC

15

9

8

.533

Riley Lambert, M

17

6

9

.529

Dionna Casteel, EG

14

8

7

.500

Christina Cataldo, EG

14

5

7

.500

Katie Verecka, R

12

5

6

.500

Kristan Fisher, CB

16

5

8

.500

Lina Shaver, CB

22

7

11

.500

Angela Cataldo, EG

17

9

8

.471

Tylen Alford, R

11

6

6

.455

Shea Sinclair, MCC

11

5

5

.454

Megan Foster, CB

21

9

9

.429

Ashe Leigh Wells, M

14

7

6

.429

Kristin Hagy, EG

14

3

6

.429

Sydney Thompson, M

12

2

5

.417

Taylor Parkhurst, EG

15

6

6

.400

Summer Johnson, CB

20

8

8

.400

Emily Shrader, M

16

4

6

.400

Gabi Lopresti, M

15

4

6

.375

Caitlin Meyer, B

11

4

4

.364

Kaycee Huntington, EG

11

2

4

.364

Megan Andrews, CB

20

4

7

.350

Ashley Stevenson, R

12

3

4

.333

Haley Hinz, V

10

4

3

.300

Nikki Pennington, B

10

3

2

.300

Pitching (Min. 4 IP)

Player, School

INNINGS

W-L

ERA

Ashley Stevenson, R

11

1-0

0.00

Christine Pasonski, MCC

15

1-1

0.46

Tylen Alford, R

12

2-1

0.58

Karyana Mitchell, V

12

2-0

1.00

Haley Darensbourg, B

4 1/3

1-0

1.62

Corin Flajole, V

7

1-0

2.00

Chrissy Walker, CB

33.2

3-0

2.50

Hailey Coffee, EG

18

3-1

2.72

Strikeouts

Stephenson, R 22; Walker, CB 21; Coffee, EG 20; Alford, R 12; Franklin, CC 11; Mitchell, V 6; Flajole, V 6.

