Brevard high school softball stat leaders, Mar. 2

Through 2/28
Batting (Min. 10 AB)
body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }
|
Player, School
|
AB
|
RUNS
|
HITS
|
AVG
|
Abigail Soliven, M
|
10
|
7
|
7
|
.700
|
Alexis Koch, R
|
14
|
7
|
9
|
.643
|
Heather Hartz, EG
|
11
|
6
|
7
|
.636
|
Emma Andrews, CB
|
19
|
5
|
11
|
.579
|
Trinity Hendrickson, MCC
|
13
|
4
|
7
|
.538
|
Morgan Burrows, MCC
|
15
|
9
|
8
|
.533
|
Riley Lambert, M
|
17
|
6
|
9
|
.529
|
Dionna Casteel, EG
|
14
|
8
|
7
|
.500
|
Christina Cataldo, EG
|
14
|
5
|
7
|
.500
|
Katie Verecka, R
|
12
|
5
|
6
|
.500
|
Kristan Fisher, CB
|
16
|
5
|
8
|
.500
|
Lina Shaver, CB
|
22
|
7
|
11
|
.500
|
Angela Cataldo, EG
|
17
|
9
|
8
|
.471
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
11
|
6
|
6
|
.455
|
Shea Sinclair, MCC
|
11
|
5
|
5
|
.454
|
Megan Foster, CB
|
21
|
9
|
9
|
.429
|
Ashe Leigh Wells, M
|
14
|
7
|
6
|
.429
|
Kristin Hagy, EG
|
14
|
3
|
6
|
.429
|
Sydney Thompson, M
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
.417
|
Taylor Parkhurst, EG
|
15
|
6
|
6
|
.400
|
Summer Johnson, CB
|
20
|
8
|
8
|
.400
|
Emily Shrader, M
|
16
|
4
|
6
|
.400
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
15
|
4
|
6
|
.375
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
.364
|
Kaycee Huntington, EG
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
.364
|
Megan Andrews, CB
|
20
|
4
|
7
|
.350
|
Ashley Stevenson, R
|
12
|
3
|
4
|
.333
|
Haley Hinz, V
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
.300
|
Nikki Pennington, B
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
.300
Melbourne High’s Riley Lambert voted Athlete of the Week
Pitching (Min. 4 IP)
body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }
|
Player, School
|
INNINGS
|
W-L
|
ERA
|
Ashley Stevenson, R
|
11
|
1-0
|
0.00
|
Christine Pasonski, MCC
|
15
|
1-1
|
0.46
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
12
|
2-1
|
0.58
|
Karyana Mitchell, V
|
12
|
2-0
|
1.00
|
Haley Darensbourg, B
|
4 1/3
|
1-0
|
1.62
|
Corin Flajole, V
|
7
|
1-0
|
2.00
|
Chrissy Walker, CB
|
33.2
|
3-0
|
2.50
|
Hailey Coffee, EG
|
18
|
3-1
|
2.72
Strikeouts
Stephenson, R 22; Walker, CB 21; Coffee, EG 20; Alford, R 12; Franklin, CC 11; Mitchell, V 6; Flajole, V 6.
High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/