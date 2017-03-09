Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Softball

Brevard high school softball statistical leaders

Through March 7, 2017

Eau Gallie's Angela Cataldo throws out a Rockledge baserunner during their game Thursday.

Eau Gallie’s Angela Cataldo throws out a Rockledge baserunner during their game Thursday.

Batting (Min. 15 AB)

body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }

Player, School

AB

RUNS

HITS

AVG

Alexis Koch, R

21

9

13

.619

Abigail Soliven, M

23

11

13

.565

Trinity Hendrickson, MCC

18

6

10

.555

Heather Hartz, EG

22

11

12

.545

Emily Shrader, M

26

7

14

.538

Makenzie Wilson, B

17

7

9

.529

Kelly Bishop, V

19

7

10

.526

Ashe Leigh Wells, M

29

15

15

.517

Christina Cataldo, EG

28

12

14

.500

Darby Miskow, B

18

5

9

.500

Kristan Fisher, CB

16

5

8

.500

Kristin Hagy, EG

29

10

14

.483

Emma Andrews, CB

23

5

11

.478

Morgan Burrows, MCC

19

10

9

.473

Riley Lambert, M

32

13

15

.469

Taylor Jensen, V

15

11

7

.466

Madison McAllister, M

33

11

15

.455

Aly Loyd, V

16

5

7

.437

Madison Headley, V

16

5

7

.437

Summer Johnson, CB

28

12

12

.429

Caitlin Meyer, B

21

10

9

.429

Shea Sinclair, MCC

14

6

6

.428

Megan Andrews, CB

26

6

11

.423

Angela Cataldo, EG

31

13

13

.419

Taylor Parkhurst, EG

29

11

12

.414

Katie Varecka, R

20

7

8

.400

Lina Shaver, CB

30

9

12

.400

Hayley Hinz, V

20

10

8

.400

Tylen Alford, R

18

7

7

.389

Nikki Pennington, B

18

9

7

.389

Adrianna Phelps, B

18

9

7

.389

Kaitlen Jensen, V

18

10

7

.388

Sarah Thomas, R

16

3

6

.375

Myannah Robinson, C

19

7

7

.368

Megan Foster, CB

28

11

10

.357

Avery Lawson, C

20

6

7

.350

Kaylee Smith, R

18

0

6

.333

Sydney Thompson, M

19

3

6

.316

Jada Watkins, EG

29

9

9

.310

Gabi Lopresti, M

29

6

9

.310

RBIs

Alford, R 12; Meyer, B 9; Miskow, B 9; Hartz, EG 9; Cataldo, EG 9; Lambert, M 9; McAllister, M 9; Watkins, EG 8; Parkhurst, EG 8; Hendrickson, MCC 8; Wilson, B 8; Andrews, CB 8; Shrader, M 8; Phillips, MIC 8; Phelps, B 7; Andrews, CB 7; Shaver, CB 7; Foster, CB 7; Casteel, EG 6; Hagy, EG 6; Robinson, C 6; Oleander EG 6; Varecka, R 6; Coffee, EG 6; Soliven, M 6.

Soccer honors roll in for Brevard

Home runs

Alford, R 3; Meyer, B 2; Parkhurst, EG 2; Coffee, EG 1; Lambert, M 1; McAllister, M 1; Phillips, MIC 1; Stephenson, R 1; Varecka, R 1.

Pitching (Min. 5 IP)

body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }

Player, School

IP

W-L

ERA

Riley Lambert, M

8

2-0

0.00

Ashley Stephenson, R

18

2-0

0.00

Christine Pasonski, MCC

13

2-1

0.53

Karyana Mitchell, V

21

4-0

0.66

Gabi Lopresti, M

32

3-1

1.09

Tylen Alford, R

19

3-1

1.11

Corine Flajolie, V

12

2-0

1.16

Haley Darensbourg, B

9 1/3

2-0

1.50

Hailey Coffee, EG

33

4-2

1.70

Myannah Robinson, C

18

2-0

1.94

Caitlin Meyer, B

8 1/3

1-1

2.52

Mackenzie Hoffman, C

18

0-0

2.72

Taylor Moss, B

15 1/3

2-1

2.74

Strikeouts

Coffee, EG 38; Lopresti, M 35; Stephenson, R 29; Walker, CB 21; Alford, R 20; Hoffman, C 16; Mitchell, V 16; Robinson, C 14; Flajolie, V 13; Moss, B 11.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News