Brevard high school softball statistical leaders

Through March 7, 2017
Batting (Min. 15 AB)
body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }
|
Player, School
|
AB
|
RUNS
|
HITS
|
AVG
|
Alexis Koch, R
|
21
|
9
|
13
|
.619
|
Abigail Soliven, M
|
23
|
11
|
13
|
.565
|
Trinity Hendrickson, MCC
|
18
|
6
|
10
|
.555
|
Heather Hartz, EG
|
22
|
11
|
12
|
.545
|
Emily Shrader, M
|
26
|
7
|
14
|
.538
|
Makenzie Wilson, B
|
17
|
7
|
9
|
.529
|
Kelly Bishop, V
|
19
|
7
|
10
|
.526
|
Ashe Leigh Wells, M
|
29
|
15
|
15
|
.517
|
Christina Cataldo, EG
|
28
|
12
|
14
|
.500
|
Darby Miskow, B
|
18
|
5
|
9
|
.500
|
Kristan Fisher, CB
|
16
|
5
|
8
|
.500
|
Kristin Hagy, EG
|
29
|
10
|
14
|
.483
|
Emma Andrews, CB
|
23
|
5
|
11
|
.478
|
Morgan Burrows, MCC
|
19
|
10
|
9
|
.473
|
Riley Lambert, M
|
32
|
13
|
15
|
.469
|
Taylor Jensen, V
|
15
|
11
|
7
|
.466
|
Madison McAllister, M
|
33
|
11
|
15
|
.455
|
Aly Loyd, V
|
16
|
5
|
7
|
.437
|
Madison Headley, V
|
16
|
5
|
7
|
.437
|
Summer Johnson, CB
|
28
|
12
|
12
|
.429
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
21
|
10
|
9
|
.429
|
Shea Sinclair, MCC
|
14
|
6
|
6
|
.428
|
Megan Andrews, CB
|
26
|
6
|
11
|
.423
|
Angela Cataldo, EG
|
31
|
13
|
13
|
.419
|
Taylor Parkhurst, EG
|
29
|
11
|
12
|
.414
|
Katie Varecka, R
|
20
|
7
|
8
|
.400
|
Lina Shaver, CB
|
30
|
9
|
12
|
.400
|
Hayley Hinz, V
|
20
|
10
|
8
|
.400
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
18
|
7
|
7
|
.389
|
Nikki Pennington, B
|
18
|
9
|
7
|
.389
|
Adrianna Phelps, B
|
18
|
9
|
7
|
.389
|
Kaitlen Jensen, V
|
18
|
10
|
7
|
.388
|
Sarah Thomas, R
|
16
|
3
|
6
|
.375
|
Myannah Robinson, C
|
19
|
7
|
7
|
.368
|
Megan Foster, CB
|
28
|
11
|
10
|
.357
|
Avery Lawson, C
|
20
|
6
|
7
|
.350
|
Kaylee Smith, R
|
18
|
0
|
6
|
.333
|
Sydney Thompson, M
|
19
|
3
|
6
|
.316
|
Jada Watkins, EG
|
29
|
9
|
9
|
.310
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
29
|
6
|
9
|
.310
RBIs
Alford, R 12; Meyer, B 9; Miskow, B 9; Hartz, EG 9; Cataldo, EG 9; Lambert, M 9; McAllister, M 9; Watkins, EG 8; Parkhurst, EG 8; Hendrickson, MCC 8; Wilson, B 8; Andrews, CB 8; Shrader, M 8; Phillips, MIC 8; Phelps, B 7; Andrews, CB 7; Shaver, CB 7; Foster, CB 7; Casteel, EG 6; Hagy, EG 6; Robinson, C 6; Oleander EG 6; Varecka, R 6; Coffee, EG 6; Soliven, M 6.
Soccer honors roll in for Brevard
Home runs
Alford, R 3; Meyer, B 2; Parkhurst, EG 2; Coffee, EG 1; Lambert, M 1; McAllister, M 1; Phillips, MIC 1; Stephenson, R 1; Varecka, R 1.
Pitching (Min. 5 IP)
body html {height:100%}body p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body table {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 10pt}body p:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body div:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table:last-child {margin-bottom:0px}body table p {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body table div {padding: 0px;margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: 0;}body .cci-note {text-decoration: underline; color: #c1272d; background-color: #ffee79;}body .overflow-marker {color: red;}body .cci-codes {background-color: lightgrey;}body .cci-highlight-yellow {background-color: #ffff00;}body .cci-highlight-green {background-color: #00ff00;}body .cci-highlight-cyan {background-color: #00ffff;}body .cci-highlight-magenta {background-color: #ff32ff;}body .cci-highlight-orange {background-color: #ffaf00;}body {font-size: 10pt; line-height: 12pt;text-align: left;font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; margin:4px; padding:2px; }
|
Player, School
|
IP
|
W-L
|
ERA
|
Riley Lambert, M
|
8
|
2-0
|
0.00
|
Ashley Stephenson, R
|
18
|
2-0
|
0.00
|
Christine Pasonski, MCC
|
13
|
2-1
|
0.53
|
Karyana Mitchell, V
|
21
|
4-0
|
0.66
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
32
|
3-1
|
1.09
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
19
|
3-1
|
1.11
|
Corine Flajolie, V
|
12
|
2-0
|
1.16
|
Haley Darensbourg, B
|
9 1/3
|
2-0
|
1.50
|
Hailey Coffee, EG
|
33
|
4-2
|
1.70
|
Myannah Robinson, C
|
18
|
2-0
|
1.94
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
8 1/3
|
1-1
|
2.52
|
Mackenzie Hoffman, C
|
18
|
0-0
|
2.72
|
Taylor Moss, B
|
15 1/3
|
2-1
|
2.74
Strikeouts
Coffee, EG 38; Lopresti, M 35; Stephenson, R 29; Walker, CB 21; Alford, R 20; Hoffman, C 16; Mitchell, V 16; Robinson, C 14; Flajolie, V 13; Moss, B 11.
High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/