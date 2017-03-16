Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Softball

Brevard high school softball stats, March 16

Through 3/15

Melbourne's Gabby Lopresti pitches during Tuesday's game against Space Coast.

Melbourne’s Gabby Lopresti pitches during Tuesday’s game against Space Coast.

Batting (Min. 25 AB)

Player, School

AB

R

H

AVG

Heather Hartz, EG

26

13

14

.538

Abigail Soliven, M

28

10

15

.536

Madison McAllister, M

36

14

19

.528

Emily Shrader, M

27

7

14

.519

Sarah Thomas, R

27

10

14

.519

Alexis Koch, R

33

10

17

.515

Ashe Leigh Wells, M

31

17

15

.484

Morgan Burrows, MCC

31

15

15

.483

Makenzie Wilson, B

25

8

12

.480

Darby Miskow, B

25

5

12

.480

Taylor Parkhurst, EG

34

13

16

.471

Summer Johnson, CB

32

13

15

.469

Megan Andrews, CB

29

9

13

.448

Caitlin Meyer, B

27

12

12

.444

Christina Cataldo, EG

34

16

15

.441

Kristin Hagy, EG

33

10

14

.424

Nikki Pennington, B

26

13

11

.423

Riley Lambert, M

36

12

15

.417

Lina Shaver, CB

34

12

14

.412

Kaylee Smith, R

26

0

10

.385

Adriana Phelps, B

26

11

10

.385

Jada Bernal, S

26

4

10

.385

Angela Cataldo, EG

39

15

15

.385

Carly Haxel, S

29

6

11

.379

Megan Foster, CB

32

12

12

.375

Tylen Alford, R

30

12

11

.367

Kayla Anderson, C

25

5

9

.360

Katie Varecka, R

29

13

10

.345

Katie Capes, S

29

6

10

.345

Gabi Lopresti, M

30

8

10

.333

Jada Watkins, EG

36

11

12

.333

Dionna Casteel, EG

33

12

11

.333

Avery Lawson, C

27

9

9

.333

Myannah Robinson, C

25

7

8

.320

Alex Hurst, CB

35

13

11

.314

Chelsea Miller, C

29

7

9

.310

Chrissy Walker, CB

 26 1 8 .308

RBI

Parkhurst, EG 16; Alford, R 15; Johnson, CB 13; Wilson, B 12; Meyer, B 11; Phelps, B 11; Miskow, B 11; McAllister, M 11; Hartz, EG 10; Cataldo, EG 10; Watkins, EG 10; Lambert, M 10; Foster, CB 9; Shrader, M 9; Burrows, MCC 8; A. Lawson, C 8; Andrews, CB 8; Shaver, CB 8; Phillips, MIC 8; Smith, R 8; Stephenson, R 8; M. Lawson, C 7; Andrews, CB 7; Olander, EG 7; Coffie, EG 7; Cordero, M 7; Ansari, R 7; Nugent, R 7.

Eau Gallie’s Streeter has emerged through sports

Pitching (Min. 10 IP)

Player, School

IP

W-L

ERA

Ashley Stephenson, R

29

4-0

0.00

Christine Pasonski, MCC

13

2-1

0.53

Tylen Alford, R

26

4-1

0.81

Gabi Lopresti, M

39

4-1

1.08

Hailey Coffie, EG

42

5-2

1.33

Caitlin Meyer, B

15 1/3

2-1

1.83

Mackenzie Hoffman, C

22

0-0

2.23

Strikeouts

Stephenson, R 51; Coffie, EG 45; Lopresti, M 41; Wieand, S 35; Alford, R 31; Walker, CB 24; Robinson, C 19; Hoffman, C 17; Moss, B 15; Coffie, EG 13; Roach, HT 10; Meyer, B 8; Lambert, M 8; Blevins, MIC 7.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

, , , , , , , , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

Latest News