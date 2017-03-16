Brevard high school softball stats, March 16

Through 3/15
Batting (Min. 25 AB)
|
Player, School
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
AVG
|
Heather Hartz, EG
|
26
|
13
|
14
|
.538
|
Abigail Soliven, M
|
28
|
10
|
15
|
.536
|
Madison McAllister, M
|
36
|
14
|
19
|
.528
|
Emily Shrader, M
|
27
|
7
|
14
|
.519
|
Sarah Thomas, R
|
27
|
10
|
14
|
.519
|
Alexis Koch, R
|
33
|
10
|
17
|
.515
|
Ashe Leigh Wells, M
|
31
|
17
|
15
|
.484
|
Morgan Burrows, MCC
|
31
|
15
|
15
|
.483
|
Makenzie Wilson, B
|
25
|
8
|
12
|
.480
|
Darby Miskow, B
|
25
|
5
|
12
|
.480
|
Taylor Parkhurst, EG
|
34
|
13
|
16
|
.471
|
Summer Johnson, CB
|
32
|
13
|
15
|
.469
|
Megan Andrews, CB
|
29
|
9
|
13
|
.448
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
27
|
12
|
12
|
.444
|
Christina Cataldo, EG
|
34
|
16
|
15
|
.441
|
Kristin Hagy, EG
|
33
|
10
|
14
|
.424
|
Nikki Pennington, B
|
26
|
13
|
11
|
.423
|
Riley Lambert, M
|
36
|
12
|
15
|
.417
|
Lina Shaver, CB
|
34
|
12
|
14
|
.412
|
Kaylee Smith, R
|
26
|
0
|
10
|
.385
|
Adriana Phelps, B
|
26
|
11
|
10
|
.385
|
Jada Bernal, S
|
26
|
4
|
10
|
.385
|
Angela Cataldo, EG
|
39
|
15
|
15
|
.385
|
Carly Haxel, S
|
29
|
6
|
11
|
.379
|
Megan Foster, CB
|
32
|
12
|
12
|
.375
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
30
|
12
|
11
|
.367
|
Kayla Anderson, C
|
25
|
5
|
9
|
.360
|
Katie Varecka, R
|
29
|
13
|
10
|
.345
|
Katie Capes, S
|
29
|
6
|
10
|
.345
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
30
|
8
|
10
|
.333
|
Jada Watkins, EG
|
36
|
11
|
12
|
.333
|
Dionna Casteel, EG
|
33
|
12
|
11
|
.333
|
Avery Lawson, C
|
27
|
9
|
9
|
.333
|
Myannah Robinson, C
|
25
|
7
|
8
|
.320
|
Alex Hurst, CB
|
35
|
13
|
11
|
.314
|
Chelsea Miller, C
|
29
|
7
|
9
|
.310
|
Chrissy Walker, CB
|26
|1
|8
|.308
RBI
Parkhurst, EG 16; Alford, R 15; Johnson, CB 13; Wilson, B 12; Meyer, B 11; Phelps, B 11; Miskow, B 11; McAllister, M 11; Hartz, EG 10; Cataldo, EG 10; Watkins, EG 10; Lambert, M 10; Foster, CB 9; Shrader, M 9; Burrows, MCC 8; A. Lawson, C 8; Andrews, CB 8; Shaver, CB 8; Phillips, MIC 8; Smith, R 8; Stephenson, R 8; M. Lawson, C 7; Andrews, CB 7; Olander, EG 7; Coffie, EG 7; Cordero, M 7; Ansari, R 7; Nugent, R 7.
Pitching (Min. 10 IP)
|
Player, School
|
IP
|
W-L
|
ERA
|
Ashley Stephenson, R
|
29
|
4-0
|
0.00
|
Christine Pasonski, MCC
|
13
|
2-1
|
0.53
|
Tylen Alford, R
|
26
|
4-1
|
0.81
|
Gabi Lopresti, M
|
39
|
4-1
|
1.08
|
Hailey Coffie, EG
|
42
|
5-2
|
1.33
|
Caitlin Meyer, B
|
15 1/3
|
2-1
|
1.83
|
Mackenzie Hoffman, C
|
22
|
0-0
|
2.23
Strikeouts
Stephenson, R 51; Coffie, EG 45; Lopresti, M 41; Wieand, S 35; Alford, R 31; Walker, CB 24; Robinson, C 19; Hoffman, C 17; Moss, B 15; Coffie, EG 13; Roach, HT 10; Meyer, B 8; Lambert, M 8; Blevins, MIC 7.
