Brevard teams advance to state soccer finals

Three of four Brevard County high school soccer teams playing in state semifinals on Friday advanced to championship games.

Merritt Island’s boys and girls each won 2-0 decisions in Class 3A, both on the road. The boys defeated last year’s state runner-up, Immokalee. The girls knocked off the four-time defending champion Plantation American Heritage team.

West Shore’s boys beat Bishop Kenny to advance in 2A, where they will replay their 2012 final against Berkeley Prep.

Melbourne’s boys went to overtime with Fleming Island before falling, 2-1.

Merritt Island’s Keli Lindquist voted Athlete of the Week

State championship schedule

Thursday

Class 2A boys state final: West Shore vs. Berkeley Prep, 4 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A girls state final: Merritt Island vs. Stanton, 10 a.m.

Saturday

Class 3A boys state final: Merritt Island vs. Seabreeze, 10

