Brevard youth soccer activist dies after officiating game

Joe Goldian, a longtime high school and youth soccer supporter in Brevard County, died Tuesday after officiating a local sporting event.

Goldian, 67, collapsed while working a girls high school lacrosse game at Eau Gallie High in Melbourne.

Goldian was a member of the Florida Youth Soccer Association Board of Directors and a former vice president and state registrar. He was a former chairman district and commissioner for the Brevard Youth Soccer League. He was also a long-time official and tournament organizer.

“Joe Goldian was a passionate individual who always wanted the very best for youth soccer,” said Marino Torrens, president of the FYSA board. “He will be missed by all of us at FYSA.”

Current BYSL president Justin Lauer had known Goldian for more than 15 years.

“He was honest, trustworthy. You could always count on him, and a lot of people did,” Lauer said.

Grief counselors were at Eau Gallie on Wednesday to talk with students after Goldian collapsed on the field during the game that began at 6 p.m. A player’s parent, an EMT who was in attendance, attempted to provide aid.

Melbourne Fire Department crews responded to the scene as police worked to keep players and crowd members back. Goldian was pronounced dead a short time afterward. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

