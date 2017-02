Brevard's regional wrestling qualifiers

Florida high school wrestlers will compete in regional tournaments Friday and Saturday vying for spots at next week’s state tournament.

Brevard schools qualified 117 wrestlers for this week’s contests, and they will compete in Titusville, Lakeland and Jensen Beach. The Region 2-1A meet will be at Eastern Florida State College in Titusville on U.S. 1. There, wrestling will begin at noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Finals are tentatively set for 6.

The top four finishers in each weight class earn spots at next week’s state championship in Kissimmee.

Perrow sets Palm Bay wrestling career wins record

Here are the regional qualifiers from Brevard:

Region 2-1A

106 pounds – Ryan Vite, SC; Jacob Tihoni, S; B. Anderson, CB; Carson Kirk, A; 113 – Cameron Furnari, R; Michael Watson, CB; Rafael Lopez, S; Austin Carter, A; 120 – Aaron Williams, CB; Thomas Driscoll, SC; Alec Rittenhouse, S; Louis Cortez, A; 126 – Michael Collins, S; James Clark-Herndon, CB; Troy Sawyer, C; Anthony Minacapelli, SC; 132 – Kolin Marsh, S; David DeRidder, CB; Jacob Gullickson, T; Legend Newsome, SC; 138 – Mark Horseman, R; Skylar Boss, A; Jay Funk, C; Jason Amato, SC; 145 – Caleb Middleton, R; Jerry Begera, A; Tyler Swingle, CB; Leonard Bradley, SC; 152 – Sean Verner, CB; Kameron Jackson, A; Shannon Washington, SC; Garrett Brackett, R; 160 – John King, R; Nathaniel Newberry, A; Ryan Pletcher, CB; Quentin Johnson, SC; 170 – Tyler Storm, A; Devicq Thompson, R; Andre Jones, T; Joey Smith, C; 182 – Devon Krajewski, R; Jerome Altvater, S; Peter Sagorski, CB; Nathanial Carter, A; 195 – Zack Viers, SC; Michael Powell, CB; Charles Alexander, R; 220 – Hunter Gfell, C; Isaiah Polanco-Rivera, SC; C. O’Neal, A; Noah Goldman, R; Hvy – Javohn Maravolo, A; Antonio Linnear, T; Trent Thurn, SC; E.J. Krajewski, R.

Norris is Mustangs’ renaissance workhorse

Region 4-2A

106 – Riley Benninger, EG; David DiQuollo, MI; Dominick Carter, PB; Brandon Grossman, B; 113 – Timothy Tran, B; Anthony Failla, MI; Weston Blalock, EG; Zachary Kianes, H; 120 – Seth Adeclat, H; Lou Fox, V; Jared Blanco, MI; 126 – Casey Jackson, MI; Thomas Starling, EG; Francois Ba, H; Keyshawn Percy, PB; 132 – Shane Stewart, PB; Skyler Lammers, H; Dacoda Deyoung, MI: 138 – Dylan Perrow, PB; Tyler Fischer, B; Brandon Gregg, H; Martin Erdman, MI; 145 – Mike Alberico, PB; Brendon Dressel, MI; Jynien Dormevil, H; 152 – Chris Patterson, PB; Jonathan Conlin, V; Tyree Parks, H; Andrew Hansen, EG; 160 – Bryce Poppell, PB; Darren Higgins, MI; Cameron Mears, B; 170 – Matt Cates, PB; Kyle Minnick, H; Owen Cavanaugh, B; David McGill, MI; 182 – Arlen Dean, PB; Christian White-Hendry, MI; Bobby Laramore, B; 195 – Taben Tucker, MI; Brennan Geib, PB; Andrew Saraka, V; 220 – Caden Norris, MI; Jahree Holmes, PB; Daniel Hollibaugh, B; Cade Vanwart, V; Hvy – Connor Liston, MI; Ian Tomsett, PB; Giovanni Allen, V; Joseph Lopez, H.

Palm Bay holds on to CCC wrestling title

Region 2-3A

106 – Connor Bechtol, M; 113 – Alexander Collazo, M; 120 – Jonathan Bishop, M; 126 – Gabe Etienne, M; 132 – Chandler Holder, M; 138 – Stevie Galluscio, M; 145 – Owen Graham, M; 152 – Chase Carl, M; 160 – Charlie Galluscio, M; 195 – Joe Fields, M; 220 – Jordan Consillio, M; Hvy – Nik Simpson, M.